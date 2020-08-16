Chetan Chauhan's last rites will be performed tomorrow, informs UP CM

COVID update: Maharashtra's cases nearing 6 lakh, deaths cross 20,000 mark



India's coronavirus woes are far from over as the country is continuously reporting over 60,000 cases, daily for the last few days, and has seen rise of 50,000 plus new infections all August. Moreover, the deaths related to COVID-19 are set to cross the 50,000 mark with the current toll standing at 49,980. State wise, the spread in Maharashtra doesn't seem to slowdown anytime soon as the state is continuously reporting over 10,000 new cases. On August 16, the western state saw single-day spike of 11,111 cases and 288 deaths. Total cases are 5,95,865. 4,17,123 people have recovered whereas 20,037 people have died of virus. Andhra Pradesh, which started seeing drastic rise in its daily cases last month, reported 8,012 new infections on August 16, taking the southern state's caseload to 2,89,829 which includes 85,945 active cases, and 2,01,234 people who have recovered. Tamil Nadu saw a rise of 5,950 cases on August 16. Total cases are 3,38,055 which includes 54,019 active cases. 2,78,270 people have recovered and 5,766 people have succumbed to the virus. On a positive note, Delhi, which once had seen single-day spike of nearly 4000 cases in June, reported only 652 new infections on August 16. India's COVID tally is nearing 26 lakh mark, and deaths set to cross 50,000 mark.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23 Published on January 1, 1970