Chetan Chauhan's last rites will be performed tomorrow, informs UP CM

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, and former president of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), Anurag Thakur expressed sorrow on the demise of Chetan Chauhan. 'It is unbelievable that Chetan Chauhan is not among us now. He was a very good person besides being a cricketer and politician," said Anurag Thakur to ANI. Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan passed away on August 16. The former cricketer-turned-politician was suffering from kidney ailment, and had also tested positive for coronavirus.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and other state ministers at a cabinet meeting observed two-minute silence as a tribute to UP Minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan who passed away on August 16. The former cricketer-turned-politician was suffering from kidney ailment. He was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing COVID-19 positive on July 12. The last rites of Chauhan will be performed on August 17.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on August 16expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of state's minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan. He said, "My colleague and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan has passed away. This is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket." Chetan Chauhan, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away today at a hospital in Gurugram at the age of 73.
Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan passed away on August 16. The 73-year-old Chauhan, who was also a Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh government, was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing COVID-19 positive on July 12. He was initially admitted at SGPGI in Lucknow, and later moved to Gurugram's Medanta hospital. The former cricketer-turned-politician was suffering from kidney ailment.
