Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rayner: It’s time Johnson takes personal responsibility

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Rayner: It’s time Johnson takes personal responsibility

Rayner: It’s time Johnson takes personal responsibility

Labour’s Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, has called on Boris Johnson to urgently look at the algorithm used to determine students' A-Level results as fears that the same issues will happen with GCSE result mount.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Angela Rayner Angela Rayner Deputy Leader and Chair of the Labour Party

Labour: Government has failed students [Video]

Labour: Government has failed students

Deputy Leader of the Labour party Angela Rayner says the Government has failed students throughout the pandemic but the use of a 'deeply flawed' algorithm to calculate results has been 'devastating'. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:07Published
Labour: Ruling part of the "healing process" [Video]

Labour: Ruling part of the "healing process"

Deputy Labour Party Leader Angela Rayner says the new leadership will "stamp out anti-Semitism" within the party and says today's ruling - which will see payouts to whistleblowers featured in a BBC Panorama programme - is part of a "healing process". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:18Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Kier Starmer tells Boris Johnson he has 'moral duty' to reopen schools in September

 Labour leader says he expects children back at school next month: 'No ifs, no buts, no equivocation'
Independent
VJ Day: UK marks 75th anniversary of Japanese surrender in 1945 [Video]

VJ Day: UK marks 75th anniversary of Japanese surrender in 1945

Boris Johnson laid flowers of remembrance and observed a two minute silence at the National Memorial Arboretum.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:10Published

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Starmer on A-levels: ‘Something has gone horribly wrong’ [Video]

Starmer on A-levels: ‘Something has gone horribly wrong’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says that “something has obviously gone horribly wrong” as exam boards downgrade nearly 40% of school leavers’ grades in England. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:49Published
Starmer chats to A-level students in Darlington [Video]

Starmer chats to A-level students in Darlington

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited Darlington on Thursday morning to talk to A-level students about their exam results and their hopes and plans for the future. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:08Published

GCE Advanced Level GCE Advanced Level Subject-based qualification conferred as part of the General Certificate of Education

A-levels and GCSEs: Free exam appeals for schools in England

 England schools can appeal against A-level and GCSE grades for free, the education secretary says.
BBC News

Oxford University college to honour offers 'irrespective of A-level results'

 Oxford and Cambridge urged to follow suit and give unconditional places to pupils 'unfairly downgraded by an algorithm'
Independent

A-levels: Worcester College 'will honour offers' despite results

 The college says it has confirmed students' places "irrespective of their A-level results".
BBC News
PM on A-levels: ‘It was going to be very difficult’ [Video]

PM on A-levels: ‘It was going to be very difficult’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson discusses the A-level exam results system on a visit to Northern Ireland. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published

General Certificate of Secondary Education British public examinations, generally taken aged 16

A-levels: Gibb defends ‘robust and fair system [Video]

A-levels: Gibb defends ‘robust and fair system

Schools Minister Nick Gibb has defended the government’s “robust and fair system” for school students receiving GCSE and A-level grades. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:11Published

Keep moderation for grades, headteachers and teachers in England say ahead of A-level and GCSE results day

 'It's not a criticism of teachers to say there is going to be some downgrading,' one school leader says
Independent

How will I get my A-level, GCSE or BTEC exam results this year?

 Exams in the UK were cancelled this year, but how are students learning their results?
BBC News

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

House IT panel would wish to hear from FB, says Tharoor on Rahul Gandhi's allegations on BJP, RSS

 Responding to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who shared media reports and alleged that BJP and the RSS control Facebook and Whatsapp in the country, party MP Shashi..
IndiaTimes

'We are all Hamas': The increasing collaboration between India and Israel’s foes

 During Israel's Operation Protective Edge in Gaza (2014), a viral Facebook post emerged featuring militia men flying Palestinian flags and wearing headbands..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this