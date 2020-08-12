Ole: We need to strengthen
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he needs to improve his squad depth to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League.
Sevilla v Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeking satisfactionManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the team are seekingsatisfaction as they prepare to face Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final.
