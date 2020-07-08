SOME HUNTSVILLE PARENTS READY TO START THE YEAR VIRTUALLY

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 6 minutes ago

On august 6.

We continue our back to school team coverage in madison county.

Huntsville city schools first day of school is tomorrow and everyone will be learning virtually.

Waay-31s alexis scott is live outside of the school system's central office.

She spoke with a mother who says her family's daily school routine will stay basically the same -- even if it is online.

Alexis?

Instead of filling their backpacks and heading out the door for the first day... students in huntsville will be turning on their laptops and logging in ..virtually... every day for the next 9 weeks.

And one parent i spoke to says she has high hopes for the school year.

It's still the first day of school.

We're planning on getting our pictures like normal.

They're going to have to get up when i kick them out of bed and we're going to see how it goes," laura frame has 3 children in the huntsville city school system.

One in kindergarten... one in 4th grade and one in 6th grade... all of whom will be doing virtual school this year.

She chose the traditional option over the summer, but is one of many parents that will have their students learning virtually for the first nine weeks.

Huntsville... madison city and madison county announced they would all start the school year online late last month.

Frame told me she knows it'll be struggle some days... but is happy to know there will be a mix of live lessons so they can have a teacher they can interact with.

Everything will also be recorded in case they need to go back to it later.

Laura frame, mother of 3 2:16-2:26 "that's one of the benefits of being at home.

I have 3 kids and if they all need me and my help i cant help hem all at once so if we have to watch the recorded lesson later that's fine," all 3 school systems have sent home devices and mobile hot spots for students and parents to use... and they say they'll monitor the number of coronavirus cases before making a decision on what to do after 9 weeks is up... and this is something frame hopes people are thankful for.

Laura frame, mother of 3 4:42-4:52 "i think that schools are gonna do what they can and i do think safety is still the main concern everybody," frame told me the first two days are meet and greet days and the kids get to see who their teachers are and will learn how everything will go.

She told me she hopes other parents and teachers will have grace and patience with each other during this transition.

Reporting live in hsv, alexis