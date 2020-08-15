Global  
 

North Texas Hit With Severe Storms, Strongs Winds

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 05:19s - Published
Following five days of triple-digit temperatures, North Texas was hit with severe storms, which included powerful winds and hail, Sunday evening.

