North Texas Hit With Severe Storms, Strongs Winds Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 05:19s - Published 1 hour ago North Texas Hit With Severe Storms, Strongs Winds Following five days of triple-digit temperatures, North Texas was hit with severe storms, which included powerful winds and hail, Sunday evening. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Jeff Ray's Weather Update



Some severe storms are in the North Texas area Sunday evening. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:42 Published 6 hours ago Severe storms possible this weekend



Scattered strong storms and hot temperatures. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 02:37 Published 1 day ago Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast



Tonight should mainly be quiet with clearing skies and light winds. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Sunday should be "mainly dry" with lower humidity and highs in the lower-80s... Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:30 Published 1 day ago