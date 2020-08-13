Global  
 

UP Dy CM remembers Chetan Chauhan, says 'lost experienced colleague due to COVID-19'

UP Dy CM remembers Chetan Chauhan, says 'lost experienced colleague due to COVID-19'

UP Dy CM remembers Chetan Chauhan, says 'lost experienced colleague due to COVID-19'

Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan passed away on August 16.

The 73-year-old Chauhan, who was also a Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh government, was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing COVID-19 positive on July 12.

He was initially admitted at SGPGI in Lucknow, and later moved to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

The former cricketer-turned-politician was suffering from kidney ailment.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Chief Minister of UP, Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "The demise of Chetan Chauhan is really sad.

I am getting out of words to express my sorrow.

I was really shocked after receiving the news of his death.

We have lost an experienced colleague of ours due to COVID-19." "He was like my elder brother and a friend," he added.

