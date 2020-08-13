UP Dy CM remembers Chetan Chauhan, says 'lost experienced colleague due to COVID-19'

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, and former president of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), Anurag Thakur expressed sorrow on the demise of Chetan Chauhan. 'It is unbelievable that Chetan Chauhan is not among us now. He was a very good person besides being a cricketer and politician," said Anurag Thakur to ANI. Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan passed away on August 16. The former cricketer-turned-politician was suffering from kidney ailment, and had also tested positive for coronavirus.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and other state ministers at a cabinet meeting observed two-minute silence as a tribute to UP Minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan who passed away on August 16. The former cricketer-turned-politician was suffering from kidney ailment. He was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing COVID-19 positive on July 12. The last rites of Chauhan will be performed on August 17.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on August 16 informed that the last rites of former Indian cricketer and UP Minister Chetan Chauhan will be performed on August 17. Chetan Chauhan, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away today at a hospital in Gurugram at the age of 73.
Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan passed away on August 16. The 73-year-old Chauhan, who was also a Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh government, was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow after testing COVID-19 positive on July 12. He was initially admitted at SGPGI in Lucknow, and later moved to Gurugram's Medanta hospital. The former cricketer-turned-politician was suffering from kidney ailment.
A minor girl was allegedly gangraped by three teenagers in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur on the intervening night of August 15 and August 16. While speaking to ANI, the additional SP (North) of Sitapur, Dr Rajiv Dixit said, "Three teenagers have been booked and arrested for raping a teenage girl at a village in Biswan Police Station area of Sitapur in the intervening night of August 15 and August 16." "Medical examination of the victim has been conducted," he added.
From Ram Temple trust head getting infected to Congress slamming Kerala CM, here are the top updates of coronavirus pandemic. Head of Ram Temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was rushed to Medanta hospital in Gurugram. Das had shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, Mexico and Argentina came to an agreement to produce AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine is to be manufactured for Latin America, phase 3 trials results due for November. Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw spoke on Russia’s Sputnik-V. Shaw said Russia is not the first vaccine provider as there are other advanced vaccine programs. Also, former Karnataka President Siddaramaiah was discharged from hospital on Thursday after he tested negative for Covid-19. Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested remains critical but slowly responding to medical interventions. Mukherjee had tested positive for Covid-19 after which he was shifted to a hospital.
Ram Temple trust head, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, has tested positive for Covid-19. Das is the chief of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust. 80-year-old Das is currently in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken detailed information on the health condition of Das. He has spoken to Mathura DM and Dr Trehan of Medanta hospital. Adityanath has also requested for immediate medical attention to Das at the facility. Das had recently shared dais with PM Modi and other VIPs at Ram Temple's groundbreaking ceremony. He was among the people on the stage at the ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5. Other VIPs included CM Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. PM Modi had participated in bhoomi pujan and laid the foundation stone of Ram Temple. The construction of Ram Temple, which is being overseen by Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, has begun nine months after the Supreme Court verdict.
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on August 16expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of state's minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan. He said, "My colleague and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan has passed away. This is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket." Chetan Chauhan, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away today at a hospital in Gurugram at the age of 73.