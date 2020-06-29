Indian diaspora in US celebrates I-Day, Empire State Building illuminated in tricolour

Iconic Canadian landmark, Niagara Falls illuminated in colours of Indian tricolour. Meanwhile, Tiranga rally was organised by Friends of India-Canada organisation on August 15. The rally was organised to celebrate the 74th Independence Day. The Tri-Colour Car Rally was consisted of more than 200 cars decorated with both Indian and Canadian Flags. The car rally started from Surrey to Vancouver. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his best wishes on India's Independence Day.
As India celebrated nation's 74th Independence Day on August 15, Indian Embassy in the United States also joined the celebrations on the occasion. Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted the Indian national flag at India House in Washington. US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wished the NRIs on the occasion. India's 74th Independence Day celebrations echoed worldwide on August 15 and Times Square in New York City was no exception. The tricolour was unfurled with alongside the US flag at Times Square. More than 200 Indian Americans participated in the event and witnessed the tricolour soaring high and wide in the skies of New York. Indian Americans also chanted patriotic slogans to mark the special day. Flag was hoisted by Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal. Jaiswal was the Guest of Honour at the event organised by Federation of Indian Association. The event was organised keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind. All necessary precautions were taken during the celebration.
US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden extended wished NRIs on the occasion of India's Independence Day in Washington DC. He said, "To all Indian Americans and all Americans of Indian ancestry all across the US, happy Indian Independence Day. We share a special bond that I have seen deepened over many years as a US Senator and Vice President," said Biden. "I have said that if US and India became closer partners, then the world will be a safer place. If elected president, I will continue to believe it and continue what I have long called for including standing with India and confronting threats it faces in its own region and along its borders," Joe Biden added.
The Embassy of India in the United States celebrated India's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Ambassador of India to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted the national flag at India House in Washington DC on the occasion of Independence Day. Taranjit Singh said, "We are confronted with a pandemic of an unprecedented scale. The last few months have been challenging and we are adapting to a new normal. Thanks to technology, we can engage with each other virtually." Sandhu added that India is on the march in our fight against the pandemic. "A nationwide collective effort has helped us put in systems to face the public health challenge. We are grateful to the efforts of doctors and healthcare workers who are real heroes," the Indian envoy to the US added.
