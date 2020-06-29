Indian diaspora in US celebrates I-Day, Empire State Building illuminated in tricolour

Indian Independence Day was celebrated in several areas in the United States.

New York’s Empire State Building illuminated in colours of the Indian national flag.

The building was illuminated in India’s tricolor on India's 74th Independence Day.

Indian diaspora in US also celebrated I-Day in Washington DC.

A drive-thru festival was organized to commemorate the occasion.

More than 800 cars joined the grand celebration in Washington DC Metro area.

The festival was organised by husband-wife duo Manish Sood & Deepa Shahani.

Many in the gathering held India's tricolour, donned traditional ensemble and danced to the tunes of patriotic numbers.

Indian flag was hoisted at the event by Minister of Community Affairs Anurag Kumar who was the Guest of Honour.

Flower petals were also showered from a chopper during the festival.