Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trending: Taylor Swift has spoken out against President Trump, Chrissy Tiegen was unwittingly pregnant during breast implant rem

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Trending: Taylor Swift has spoken out against President Trump, Chrissy Tiegen was unwittingly pregnant during breast implant rem
In case you missed it here's what's trending right now....

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress

Taylor Swift To Fans: Vote Early Because Trump Opposes [Video]

Taylor Swift To Fans: Vote Early Because Trump Opposes

The singer took to Twitter on Saturday to unpack the recent changes by the US Postal Service, including reducing operating hours and removing letter collection boxes. The singer put the blame for these changes directly on President Donald Trump. Donald Trump's ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Taylor Swift warns fans to vote early because Trump opposes mail-in voting

 (CNN)Taylor Swift has a message for her fans: Vote early. The singer took to Twitter on Saturday to unpack the recent changes by the US Postal Service, including..
WorldNews

Taylor Swift calls out Trump for 'dismantling of USPS,' encourages fans to vote early

 Taylor Swift took to Twitter on Saturday to encourage her followers to vote early amid President Trump's attacks on the voting by mail.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Democratic National Convention, Trump hits the campaign trail, NBA playoffs: 5 things to know Monday

 The Democratic National Convention kicks off, the NBA playoffs are here and more news to start your Monday.
USATODAY.com

What You Need to Know About the 2020 Democratic National Convention

 Michelle Obama will appear, and Democrats will see whether there’s an anti-Trump consensus or a mishmash of messaging, with speakers ranging ideologically from..
NYTimes.com

Trump has hit the right chord with India, Indian-Americans, say his campaign officials

 US President Donald Trump has hit the right chord with India by standing up to China and never intervening in the Kashmir issue, officials of his presidential..
IndiaTimes

Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen American model

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

 Don't let these two almost identical images of Chrissy Teigen start driving you wild ... get a better look at these photos and see if you can pick out the..
TMZ.com

Chrissy Teigen Says She was Pregnant During Breast Reduction Surgery

 Chrissy Teigen revealed something really scary ... unbeknownst to her, she was pregnant when she had her breast reduction surgery. Chrissy was interacting with..
TMZ.com
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Reveal They Are Expecting Third Child Together | THR News [Video]

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Reveal They Are Expecting Third Child Together | THR News

Congratulations are in order for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The couple are expecting their third child.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:03Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lk_pearson

LK Pearson @jennowens33 Taylor Swift has spoken out about USPS and our President. I've been mowing my yard and that was the fi… https://t.co/613JmSFFhE 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump declines to reject Qanon theory [Video]

Trump declines to reject Qanon theory

Asked if he agrees with Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene's support of the unfounded Qanon conspiracy theory, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said "I did congratulate her" following her..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:33Published
Chrissy Teigen Pregnancy Announcement, Lady Gaga to Perform at MTV VMAs & More | Billboard News [Video]

Chrissy Teigen Pregnancy Announcement, Lady Gaga to Perform at MTV VMAs & More | Billboard News

Breaking news on who's performing at this year's MTV VMAs, Katy Perry Reveals her favorite Taylor Swift 'Folklore' track and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting! These are your top Billboard..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:44Published
Dolly Parton Reveals What She Admires About Taylor Swift | Billboard’s 5-Minute Interview [Video]

Dolly Parton Reveals What She Admires About Taylor Swift | Billboard’s 5-Minute Interview

Dolly Parton Reveals What She Admires About Taylor Swift | Billboard’s 5-Minute Interview

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 05:04Published