Israel closes Gaza fishing zone over balloon bombs

Donald Trump has presided over the signing of historic diplomatic pactsbetween Israel and two Gulf Arab nations. The US president hopes the move willlead to a new order in the Middle East and cast him as a peacemaker at theheight of his reelection campaign. Hundreds of people amassed on the sun-washed South Lawn to witness the signing of agreements between Israel and theUnited Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
The President of United State, Donald Trump, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister of the UAE Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Foreign Minister of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani signed the Abraham Accord. "Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain will establish embassies, exchange ambassadors, and begin to work together as partners. They are friends," The White House tweeted."After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle East. Congratulations to the people of Israel, the people of the United Arab Emirates, and the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain. God Bless You All!", Trump tweeted.
Abdel Rhaman Tloly lives on a housing estate gifted to Gaza by the late founder of the UAE. But after a deal to normalize relations with Israel, his admiration for the father has turned into anger at the son.
Palestinians in Gaza burned pictures of Israeli, U.S., Bahraini and United Arab Emirates leaders on Saturday in protest over the two Gulf countries' moves to normalize ties with Israel. Fred Katayama reports.