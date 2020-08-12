Global  
 

Israel closes Gaza fishing zone over balloon bombs

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Israel closes Gaza fishing zone over balloon bombs
'We work daily to get food for our children. If we don't work, there's no food.'

Donald Trump presides as Israel and Arab states sign historic pacts [Video]

Donald Trump presides as Israel and Arab states sign historic pacts

Donald Trump has presided over the signing of historic diplomatic pactsbetween Israel and two Gulf Arab nations. The US president hopes the move willlead to a new order in the Middle East and cast him as a peacemaker at theheight of his reelection campaign. Hundreds of people amassed on the sun-washed South Lawn to witness the signing of agreements between Israel and theUnited Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

AP Top Stories September 15 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday September 15th: Israel agreement with UAE, Bahrain; Louisville settles with family of Breonna Taylor; unhealthy air on West Coast..
USATODAY.com
US, UAE, Israel and Bahrain sign Abraham Accord [Video]

US, UAE, Israel and Bahrain sign Abraham Accord

The President of United State, Donald Trump, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister of the UAE Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Foreign Minister of Bahrain Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani signed the Abraham Accord. "Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain will establish embassies, exchange ambassadors, and begin to work together as partners. They are friends," The White House tweeted."After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle East. Congratulations to the people of Israel, the people of the United Arab Emirates, and the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain. God Bless You All!", Trump tweeted.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published

Israel's borders explained in maps

 As Israel's acceptance by Arab states grows, here's how the shape of the Jewish state has changed.
BBC News

On UAE-funded estate, Gazans rage at Israel deal [Video]

On UAE-funded estate, Gazans rage at Israel deal

Abdel Rhaman Tloly lives on a housing estate gifted to Gaza by the late founder of the UAE. But after a deal to normalize relations with Israel, his admiration for the father has turned into anger at the son.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published
Palestinians reject Israel-Bahrain deal [Video]

Palestinians reject Israel-Bahrain deal

Palestinians in Gaza burned pictures of Israeli, U.S., Bahraini and United Arab Emirates leaders on Saturday in protest over the two Gulf countries' moves to normalize ties with Israel. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:17Published

Virus puts new strain on Gaza’s overwhelmed health system

 GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Dr. Ahmed el-Rabii spent years treating Palestinians wounded by Israeli fire during wars and clashes in the Gaza Strip. Now that..
WorldNews
Israel reopens only border crossing with Gaza [Video]

Israel reopens only border crossing with Gaza

The ceasefire deal, brokered by Qatar, comes after both sides reached an agreement to end two weeks of hostilities along the border.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:59Published
Gaza declares lockdown after first COVID-19 cases found [Video]

Gaza declares lockdown after first COVID-19 cases found

There is worry Gaza's healthcare system, already crippled by Israel's blockade of the Palestinian territory, will not be able to cope if the disease becomes widespread.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:18Published

Israel limits Gaza fishing zone as explosive-laden balloon launches continue

Israel is reducing the fishing zone from 15 to eight nautical miles as fires caused by explosives...
Haaretz - Published


