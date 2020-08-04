From Shetland to Monmouth: three young voices behind the UK's anti-racism protests

From cities to towns, at the heart of the recent anti-racism protests in Britain there has been a new generation declaring in their thousands that black lives – their lives – matter.

As part of our Young, British and Black series, the Guardian has interviewed Eleanor Woolstencroft, 14, Mara Ival-Duncan, 19, Nyasha Katsande, 20, on their experiences of racism before and after the demonstrations sparked by the US police killing of George Floyd in May.