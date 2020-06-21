Global  
 

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi flags off 'modern technology' equipped mobile clinic in Delhi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi flags off ‘modern technology’ equipped mobile clinic in Delhi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi flags off ‘modern technology’ equipped mobile clinic in Delhi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi flagged off a mobile clinic in Delhi.

The ‘mobile clinic cum ambulance’ was given to Holy Family Hospital.

It is an initiative under CSR program of National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation.

He said the mobile clinic provided by the NMDFC will be operated by the Holy Family hospital to provide latest health facilities to the poor and weaker sections of the society.

It is equipped with an Emergency Multi Para Monitor, oxygen facility and an Auto Loading Stretcher, which are essential and lifesaving facilities for any emergency patient.

Archbishop of Delhi Reverend Anil Couto, Secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs PK Das and Holy Family hospital director Father George were among those present on the occasion.

Watch the full video for more details.


