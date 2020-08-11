'One in a million' moment bolt of lightning strikes curvature of rainbow Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:12s - Published 7 minutes ago 'One in a million' moment bolt of lightning strikes curvature of rainbow This is the 'one in a million' moment a bolt of lightning struck the curve of a rainbow.Steven Miller, 33, had been teaching a personal training class in his garden when the storm stuck near his home.Seconds after getting his smartphone out, a large bolt of lightning crossed the sky, following the path of the bend of the rainbow. Steven, from Wrexham, north Wales, said: "It was a case of being in the right place at the right time. "I was teaching a class in my back garden when I heard this constant rumbling. "It almost sounded a bit like an earthquake with its long mumbling. I had never heard anything like it before. "After the class was over I decided to take a look at it from my front door. "We had been issued with an amber warning so I thought I'd be able to get a good video of a lightning strike."It was just perfect. I was actually crying when I saw it. It was just beautiful to see. "It was so spot on. It was a one in a million shot."I had always dreamed of getting footage like this. "I was doing research online and it turns out the footage is incredibly rare. "There was a video of a rainbow striking through a rainbow but not on the actual curvature of it. "It was just gold. Some people have said it's the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow." The video was filmed on August 12 2020. 0

