'Man City on the verge of signing Lavelle' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:09s - Published 8 minutes ago 'Man City on the verge of signing Lavelle' Manchester City are 'on the verge' of signing United States international Rose Lavelle - a deal which would be the biggest of the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like