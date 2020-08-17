Buffet Buy Sends Barrick Gold Soaring

An SEC filing showed that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter.

Business Insider reports that Barrick Gold surged more than 10% in premarket trading Monday.

Berkshire Hathaway bought 21 million shares of the gold and copper miner.

The total stake in Barrick Gold was worth about $564 million, according to the Friday filing.

The buy comes as a bit of a surprise.

Buffett has been a critic of gold in the past, saying that it isn't as good of an investment as businesses, farms, and real estate.