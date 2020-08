8 a.m. COVID-19 update Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 04:25s - Published 6 minutes ago 8 a.m. COVID-19 update 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ELECTION DAY.MEANWHILE PARK UNIVERSITY ISREOPENING TODAY MONTHS AFTER THEPANDEMIC CLOSED IT DOWN.KMBC 9S.MARTIN AUGUSTINE IS LIVE THISMORNING IN PARKVILLE AND MARTIN.WELL, WHAT’S THE UNIVERSITY OFDOING TO KEEP PEOPLE SAFE?GOOD MORNING.GOOD MORNING, ROB THE MOSTOBVIOUS THING FACE MASKSPARKVILLE UNIVERSITY WILLREQUIRE ANYBODY IN A PUBLICPLACE ON CAMPUS TO BE WEARING AFACE MASK THE UNIVERSITY EVENGOING SO FAR AS TO PROVIDEDISPOSABLE FACE MASKS TO ANYBODYWHO NEEDS ONE IN ALL OF ITSFACILITIES.NOW, THIS IS SOMETHING THESCHOOL IS TAKING VERY VERYSERIOUSLY STUDENTS WHO FAIL TOWEAR A MASK ON CAMPUS WILL BESUBJECT TO THE SCHOOL STUDENTCODE OF CONDUCT SYSTEM FACULTYAND STAFF WHO DON’T COMPLY WILLRECEIVE COUNSELING AS TO WHNEED TO BE WEARING A MASK.REPEATEDLY DOING SO COULD LEADTO TOUGHER DISCIPLINE UP TO ANINCLUDING LOSING THEIR JOB ACLASS IS WILL HAPPEN WITH WHATTHE SCHOOL CALLS A BLENDEDFORMAT A COMBINATION OFFACE-TO-FACE CLASSES ONLINE WORKAND INSTRUCTION THAT WILL HAPPENVIA A ZOOM CALL.ALSO THIS YEAR.NO GUESTS IN CAMPUS HOUSING APARK UNIVERSITY HAS SET UPPROTOCOLS FOR STUDENT FACULTYAND STAFF FOR REPORTING ANYPOTENTIAL CONTACTS WIT PEOPLEWHO MAY BE INFECTED WITH 19 ANDONE OTHER THING THE SCHOOL HASALREADY CANCELED THE FALLSEMESTERS STUDY ABROAD PROGRAM.REPORTING LIVE IN PARKVILLEMARTIN AUGUSTINE KMBC 9 NEWSMARTIN.THANK YOU SO MUCH AND ALSOCOVID-19 TESTS ARE REQUIRED FOREVERY STUDENT AND STAFF MEMBEROF THE UNIVERSITY OF KANSASSTUDENTS LIVING OFF-CAMPUS NEEDTO TAKE PART IN DRIVE UP TESTINGAT THE KU PARK AND RIDE LOTS 301AND 302 DRIVE A TEST FOR FACULTYAND STAFF WERE SET UP ATLAWRENCE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL WEST.WE DO NEED TO MAKE ANAPPOINTMENT HEAD OF TIMESTUDENTS LIVING ON CAMPUS WILLBE TESTED WHEN THEY MOVE IN ONTHURSDAY HIGH SCHOOLS ACROSS THEMETRO ARE BEGINNING TO OPENTHEIR DOORS TO STUDENTS AGAIN,AND TODAY IS FIRST DAY OR FORTHE KIDS AT ROCKHURST HIGHSCHOOL KMBC 9S.MATT EVANS IS LIVE AT THE SCHOOLTHIS MORNING MATT.THIS IS THE FIRST DAY OF INSINCE MARCH MORNING.ROCKHURST HIGH SCHOOL ONE OF THEFIRST SCHOOLS TO GO BACK IN THEMETRO AREA, BUT JUST LIKE ALLSCHOOLS IN OUR AREA.THERE WILL BE A HOST OF NEWSAFETY PROTOCOLS AND PROCEDURESIN PLACE TO KEEP BOTH THESTUDENTS AND THE TEACHERS SAFEAS THEY BEGIN IN PERSON LEARNINGAND THE MIDST OF A COVID-19PANDEMIC THE FIRST NEW PROTOCOLTHAT THE STUDENTS WILL SEEBEFORE THEY EVER SHOW UP TO ANYCLASSROOM WILL HAPPEN EVERYMORNING AT 6:00 A.M. THEY’LL BEPROMPTED TO FILL OUT A DAILYHEALTH SCREENING APP BEFORE THEYEVEN LEAVE THEIR HOMES TO COMETO SCHOOL.ARRIVAL TIMES THEY’LL ALSO BESTAGGERED TO PREVENT STUDENTSFROM GATHERING AT THE SCHOOLENTRANCES AND THEN WHEN THEY DOGO INSIDE THE BUILDINGS HEREMASKS WILL BE REQUIRED BY ALLSTUDENTS AND STAFF EXCEPT FORWHEN EATING DRINKING OR TAKINGPART IN APPROVED OUTDOORACTIVITIES.THE SCHOOL IS ALSO UTILIZINGMANY OF THEIR LARGER SPACES LIKECOMMON AREAS IN JIM’S ASCLASSROOMS TO SPREAD OUTSTUDENTS AS MUCH AS THEYPOSSIBLY CAN AND IN EVERY CLASSTHERE WILL BE ASSIGNED SEATINGJUST IN CASE CONTACT TRACING INEEDED EVEN THOUGH IN PERSONCLASSES BEGIN THIS WE CUREROCKHURST HIGH SCHOOL.THERE WERE A COUPLE OF DAYS SETASIDE NEXT WEEK FOR REMOTELEARNING.THAT’S JUST IN CASE THE SCHOOLNEEDS TO SHIFT GEARS AND PIVOTTO AN ONLINE-ONLY FORMAT AT SOMEPOINT DURING THIS SCHOOL YEAR INKANSAS CITY MATT EVANS KMBC 9NEWS.THANKS SO MUCH.IT’S 840 NOW AND WE’RE KEEPINGAN EYE ON CORONAVIRUS CASES INOUR AREA, MISSOURI IS REPORTINGMORE THAN A THOUSAND NEW CASESAND LESS UPDATE ON FRIDAY,KANSAS REPORTED 1,300 NEW CASWILL GET UPDATED NUMBERS FROMTHE STATE.DE THE POSITIVITY READING KANSASIS UP TO 12.2% MISSOURI’S HAVE ABIT TOO 10.7% THE NATIONALAVERAGE IS AT SEVEN AND A HALFPERCENT.THE KIDS CITY MISSOURI HEALTHDEPARTMENT IS PUTTING OUT APOWERFUL NEW MESSAGE ABOUT THESPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS HEALTHOFFICIALS POSTED THIS VIDEO HERETO TWITTER.IT SHOWS HOW ONE POSITIVE CASEIN KANSAS CITY SPREAD AND LET TOSEVEN MORE ULTIMATELY LEADING TOTHREE DEATHS THAT INCLUDES TWOHEALTH CARE WORKERS ANOTHER CASEA MAN WAS SYMPTOMS WENT TO ANEIGHBORHOOD.GATHERING FOR OTHER PEOPLE ATTHAT PARTY LATER HAD SYMPTOMSMESSAGE.IS THIS QUOTE?THE VIRUS IS EVERYWHERE LIVELIKE IT’S OH OH, OH DON’T DIEFROM IT SO FAR MORE THAN 4,900PEOPLE HAVE GOTTEN THE VIRUS INKCMO 82 PEOPLE HAVE DIED AND THEKANSAS CITY HEALTH DEPARTMENTWILL NOT BE OFFERING COMMUNITYTESTING THIS WEEK HEALTHCAREWORKERS ARE TAKING A WEEK OFF TOREORGANIZE AND IMPROVE THEPROGRAM.YOU CAN CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENTSTARTING A THURSDAY IF YOU NEEDTO GET A TEST BETWEEN NOW ANDMONDAY THERE ARE MANY OTHERPLACES YOU CAN GO SOME OF THELOCATIONS ARE THERE ON YOURSCREEN NOW INCLUDING PHARMACYSURGENT CARES AND TRUMAN MEDICALCENTER TO





