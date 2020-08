Nishikant Kamat passes away, Karan Patel eliminated from KKK Made In India

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat who has directed movies like Drishyam and Madari passed away at the age of 50.

Karan Patel was eliminated from stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India after he lost to comedian Bharti Singh and actor Aly Goni.