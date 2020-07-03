Global  
 

Waterlogging following heavy showers in Delhi halts traffic

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Soon after heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi, waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of the national capital.

The situation near Pragati Maidan halted vehicular movement.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain'.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 34.6 C.


