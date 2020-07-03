Waterlogging following heavy showers in Delhi halts traffic

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on August 17 attended 13th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting in Delhi via video conferencing. He said, "I express my thanks on behalf of the government and the country for the enormous care that UAE (United Arab Emirates) has taken of Indian nationals during the COVID-19 pandemic." "I thank you for understanding you've shown in regard to developments in OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) that sometimes impinges on our interest and it's important that it should not become a platform that is negative vis-a-vis India," he added.
While speaking to ANI in Delhi, RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on August 17 stated that rain will increase in North India from tomorrow onwards and it will continue for few days. Adding on it, he said, parts of North India like Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana to receive increased rainfall in the next two days. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi today.
Dark clouds covered the sky of Shimla city. Sudden rain lashed parts of Shimla and dipped the temperature further. IMD Shimla Director Manmohan Singh said, "Thunderstorm is expected on July 5 and July 6 in the state. On July 7, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Mandi, Kangra and Chamba districts."
Mumbaikars woke up to heavy waterlogging after continuous rainfall all through the night. The weather department has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai. The..
