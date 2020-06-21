Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging leads to major traffic snarls

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:48s - Published
Watch: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging leads to major traffic snarls

Watch: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging leads to major traffic snarls

Delhi - NCR received heavy rainfall since Wednesday morning leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Vehicles and people were seen wading through wist-deep water in the roads of the capital.

The waterlogging also led to massive traffic snarls in Delhi and some areas of Gurugram.

The Delhi Traffic Police remained busy clearing traffic at ITO, Purana Qila, Vinod Nagar, Surajmal Marg, Sarai Kale Khan, Dhaula Kuan, Bhairon Road, near Indraprastha Park, Sultanpur and Munrika metro stations, Civil Line police station, Mathura Road, Rani Jhansi road and several other places.

The Delhi Traffic Police has alerted commuters to avoid specific stretches of roads where traffic congestion has been witnessed.

Pictures and videos of the waterlogged streets and vehicles were also shared extensively on social media.

Meanwhile, a side wall collapse in Saket area of the capital left many vehicles damaged.

Intermittent rainfall is likely to continue for the next 24 hours in the National Capital Region.

The downpour also led to a dip in the temperature in the capital.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Capital Region (India) National Capital Region (India) Region in India

Massive fire breaks out at Noida Power Company Limited substation; fire tenders at site

 A massive fire broke out on Wednesday morning at a power substation of the Greater Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in Noida Sector 148, amid the heavy rains..
DNA

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, security beefed up in Delhi-NCR

 A day before Independence Day celebrations on August 15, security has been beefed up in Delhi-NCR.
DNA
Heavy rains bring respite in Delhi; downpour in NCR likely in next 48 hours [Video]

Heavy rains bring respite in Delhi; downpour in NCR likely in next 48 hours

Heavy overnight and early morning rains in the national capital brought respite from the humid weather. The weather bureau predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' in Delhi during the day. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted 'light to moderate intensity rain' for adjoining areas. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of entire Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Rohtak, Jind, Narwana, Meham, Gurugram, Manesar, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Palwal, Hodal, Bulandshahar, Gulothi," the IMD tweeted early on Thursday morning. The downpour caused waterlogging in many areas of Delhi. An underpass in Dwarka witnessed waterlogging in the morning. New Delhi Railway Station area has also been waterlogged. On Wednesday, dark clouds had hovered over national capital during the day. It started raining around 6 pm, continuing intermittently throughout night and on Thursday morning. Around 10 pm an intense spell of rain was recorded at Lodhi Road, Safdarjung and Palam stations, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre Delhi. As per the regional weather forecasting centre, heavy rains are expected to lash NCR for the next two days.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:52Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

ED raids multiple locations including Mumbai in Tablighi Jamaat money laundering case

 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) authorities are conducting raids at 19 places across 4 locations in the Tablighi Jamaat money laundering case. The probe agency..
DNA
19-yr-old wanted criminal Ashish Bakkawala arrested after shootout in Delhi [Video]

19-yr-old wanted criminal Ashish Bakkawala arrested after shootout in Delhi

A 19-year-old suspected criminal was arrested by Delhi Police’s special cell team. Ashish Bakkawala was arrested after a chase & exchange of bullets in Delhi’s Prahladpur near Shahbad Dairy in the early hours of Wednesday.Five bullets were exchanged between the special cell sleuths and Ashish. He suffered a bullet injury in his right leg & is undergoing treatment in a govt hospital. Ashish was released from Delhi’s Tihar jail in March-April as part of the Delhi government’s move to decongest the prisons to contain the spread of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He was in jail for a murder case, senior police officers associated with the early morning operation said. After being released, he committed two extortion attempts wherein he fired bullets and demanded Rs one crore each from two different persons in outer Delhi’s Bakkarwala near Mundka in May. Ashish is son of gangster Manoj Bakkarwala who ruled Delhi’s crime world between mid- 2000 and 2012. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:09Published

Mathura Road, Delhi Mathura Road, Delhi

Heavy traffic at Bhairon Marg due to road closure on Ring Road [Video]

Heavy traffic at Bhairon Marg due to road closure on Ring Road

Heavy traffic jam was observed on Bhairon Marg in Delhi on July 20. Jam occurred due to road closure near IP Depot on Ring Road. Delhi Traffic police advised commuters to avoid Bhairon Marg via Ring road to Rajghat side and take Mathura road, ITO for Rajghat.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Civil Lines, Delhi Civil Lines, Delhi subdistrict in Delhi, India

Delhi starts house-to-house COVID survey in entire capital [Video]

Delhi starts house-to-house COVID survey in entire capital

Delhi government has started conducting house-to-house COVID survey at Aruna Nagar area in Majnu ka Tilla on June 24. Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Civil Lines, Pradeep Tayal said, "House-to-house survey is now being conducted in entire Delhi unlike earlier when it was being done only in containment zones."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published

Purana Qila Purana Qila building in India

Watch: Ministers perform yoga on International Yoga Day [Video]

Watch: Ministers perform yoga on International Yoga Day

On the occasion of sixth International Yoga Day, several union ministers performed yoga on June 21. Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi performed yoga in Delhi. Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performed yoga with his family in Delhi. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel also performed yoga at Delhi's Purana Qila. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar also performed yoga in Delhi. Minister of State (MoS) for AYUSH Shripad Naik performed yoga in Goa's Panaji. Meanwhile, Member of Parliament of Lok Sabha, Pragya Singh performed yoga in MP's Bhopal.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:16Published

Gurgaon Gurgaon City

Watch: Heavy rain causes waterlogging, disrupts traffic in Gurugram [Video]

Watch: Heavy rain causes waterlogging, disrupts traffic in Gurugram

Heavy rains led to the disruption of road traffic due to severe waterlogging in several areas of Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Uttar Pradesh: Bus with 34 passengers 'hijacked' by employees of financial company in Agra, probe underway

 The bus had left from Gurugram in Haryana for Madhya Pradesh.
DNA

Sarai Kale Khan Sarai Kale Khan Village in NCT Delhi, India


Sultan Pur Sultan Pur city in Delhi, India


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

: Delhi-Gurugram expressway after water-logging looks like this | Oneindia News [Video]

: Delhi-Gurugram expressway after water-logging looks like this | Oneindia News

After a downpour in the national capital on Wednesday, the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway became severely waterlogged. Traffic was thrown totally out of gear. Traffic police personnel were seen regulating..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:05Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Bihar Govt says 'stand vindicated' | Oneindia News [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Bihar Govt says 'stand vindicated' | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court has ordered a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, rejecting Rhea Chakraborty's plea.Minutes after the Supreme Court allowed the CBI to investigate the case into the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:31Published
Watch: Ancient Mummy saved in Jaipur from museum’s basement after heavy rain [Video]

Watch: Ancient Mummy saved in Jaipur from museum’s basement after heavy rain

An ancient Mummy, 2400-year-old, was rescued from the basement of Albert Hall Museum in Jaipur following heavy rainfall. The Mummy was kept in the basement of the museum in a glass chamber. Following..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:48Published