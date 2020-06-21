Watch: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging leads to major traffic snarls
Delhi - NCR received heavy rainfall since Wednesday morning leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city.
Vehicles and people were seen wading through wist-deep water in the roads of the capital.
The waterlogging also led to massive traffic snarls in Delhi and some areas of Gurugram.
The Delhi Traffic Police remained busy clearing traffic at ITO, Purana Qila, Vinod Nagar, Surajmal Marg, Sarai Kale Khan, Dhaula Kuan, Bhairon Road, near Indraprastha Park, Sultanpur and Munrika metro stations, Civil Line police station, Mathura Road, Rani Jhansi road and several other places.
The Delhi Traffic Police has alerted commuters to avoid specific stretches of roads where traffic congestion has been witnessed.
Pictures and videos of the waterlogged streets and vehicles were also shared extensively on social media.
Meanwhile, a side wall collapse in Saket area of the capital left many vehicles damaged.
Intermittent rainfall is likely to continue for the next 24 hours in the National Capital Region.
The downpour also led to a dip in the temperature in the capital.
Heavy overnight and early morning rains in the national capital brought respite from the humid weather. The weather bureau predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' in Delhi during the day. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted 'light to moderate intensity rain' for adjoining areas. "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of entire Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Rohtak, Jind, Narwana, Meham, Gurugram, Manesar, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Palwal, Hodal, Bulandshahar, Gulothi," the IMD tweeted early on Thursday morning. The downpour caused waterlogging in many areas of Delhi. An underpass in Dwarka witnessed waterlogging in the morning. New Delhi Railway Station area has also been waterlogged. On Wednesday, dark clouds had hovered over national capital during the day. It started raining around 6 pm, continuing intermittently throughout night and on Thursday morning. Around 10 pm an intense spell of rain was recorded at Lodhi Road, Safdarjung and Palam stations, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre Delhi. As per the regional weather forecasting centre, heavy rains are expected to lash NCR for the next two days.
