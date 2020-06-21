Watch: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging leads to major traffic snarls

Delhi - NCR received heavy rainfall since Wednesday morning leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Vehicles and people were seen wading through wist-deep water in the roads of the capital.

The waterlogging also led to massive traffic snarls in Delhi and some areas of Gurugram.

The Delhi Traffic Police remained busy clearing traffic at ITO, Purana Qila, Vinod Nagar, Surajmal Marg, Sarai Kale Khan, Dhaula Kuan, Bhairon Road, near Indraprastha Park, Sultanpur and Munrika metro stations, Civil Line police station, Mathura Road, Rani Jhansi road and several other places.

The Delhi Traffic Police has alerted commuters to avoid specific stretches of roads where traffic congestion has been witnessed.

Pictures and videos of the waterlogged streets and vehicles were also shared extensively on social media.

Meanwhile, a side wall collapse in Saket area of the capital left many vehicles damaged.

Intermittent rainfall is likely to continue for the next 24 hours in the National Capital Region.

The downpour also led to a dip in the temperature in the capital.

