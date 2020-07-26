South Korean pastor contracts COVID-19
More than 300 other infections are being linked to his church and the government is warning it could be the worst outbreak there in months.
Covid update: Ayodhya priest worried; South Korea on India, vaccines; gym rulesFrom another Ayodhya priest testing positive days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, to the government issuing guidelines for gymnasiums and yoga centres ahead of their reopening from..
North Korean Reports First Possible Covid-19 CaseThe first publicly reported suspected case of Covid-19 within North Korea's borders has been reported.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called an emergency meeting Saturday after the infection was..
No beer or chicken but South Korean fans are back at the ball gameKorean baseball fans are in allowed in stadiums for the first time this year.