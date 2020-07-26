Global  
 

South Korean pastor contracts COVID-19

More than 300 other infections are being linked to his church and the government is warning it could be the worst outbreak there in months.


Time Lapse: North Korea covered in darkness

 A time lapse filmed from the International Space Station from Malaysia to the North Pacific Ocean reveals the stunning contrast between North and South Korea at..
South Koreans meet long-lost relatives from the north

 More than 100 South Koreans reunited with their relatives in North Korea, who have been separated since the Korean War. The families hugged and cried on the..
2/19: Ukraine president, opposition agree on truce, but protests continue; Millionaire South Korean teacher makes surprising admission

 Ukraine's president and opposition leaders agreed to begin negotiating, but thousands of protesters on the street in central Kiev are determined to stay put;..
S. Korea reports 197 more COVID-19 cases, 15,515 in total

 SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 197 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of..
