Bengals Practice Report

-- FANS ARE EAGER TO SEE THISYEAR'S BENGALS TEAM ON THEFIELD... AFTER AN OFF-SEASONHIGHLIGHTED BY DRAFTING NEWFRANCHISE QUARTERBACK, JOEBURROW.WCPO 9 SPORTS ANCHORREGGIE WILSON GOT A FIRST-HANDLOOK AT THE BENGALS TODAY ANDHE HAS THE REPORT FROM PAULBROWN STADIUM.The Bengals allowed media intotraining camp for the firsttime today and we got to layeyes on number one overallpick Joe Burrow... who lookedas advertised.Burrow lookedsharp in drills, showcasinggood mechanics, footwork, armstrength and accuracy withevery throw.We got a chance tosee the Burrow to Greenconnection a few times and theduo looked good so far.Burrow's former Ohio Stateteammate Michael Jordan isimpressed with his new QB."He's a leader number one.He's very vocal, he'sdemonstrative.

Every timewe're in the huddle, he sayshuddle really loud and whenhe's calling the plays, he'svery clear, he knows what he'sdoing, he knows every responseto every single outcome of thedefense."With the pandemicaltering the offseasonprogram, there's a lot of workto be done to get Burrow up tospeed before the opener onSeptember 13th, but Joecontinues to show he's up forthe challenge.

At BengalsTraining Camp, Reggie Wilson,WCPO 9 Sports.