Tech lifts Nasdaq to record close

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:15s - Published
The Nasdaq surged to a record high close Monday, while the S&P 500 approached its own record level, with both indexes lifted by Nvidia and other technology stocks.

Fred Katayama reports.


Nasdaq American stock exchange

Records for Nasdaq, S&P; Dow gets major shake-up [Video]

Records for Nasdaq, S&P; Dow gets major shake-up

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached new record closing highs on Monday. After the close, the keeper of the venerable Dow Jones Industrials average announced it will replace ExxonMobil, Pfizer and Raytheon with Salesforce, Amgen and Honeywell. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published

S&P, Nasdaq Close At New Highs As Wall Street Rides Bull Momentum

 NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached new record closing highs on Monday as optimism over potential medical advances in the war against the coronavirus..
WorldNews

LIDAR startup Luminar is going public via ‘reverse merger’

 Photo: Volvo

Luminar, a Florida-based startup that makes LIDAR sensors and other components essential for autonomous driving technology, is the latest..
The Verge

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records after upbeat business surveys

 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Friday, with both lifted by Apple after data pointed to some pockets of strength in the US economy. US business..
WorldNews

Canoo is the latest electric vehicle company to use a ‘reverse merger’ to go public

 EV startup Canoo is going public at a valuation of $2.4 billion in an effort to raise enough money to help bring its first vehicle, a VW microbus-style van that..
The Verge

S&P 500 Index S&P 500 Index Stock market index

Democratic Presidents Are Better For Economy, Stock Market [Video]

Democratic Presidents Are Better For Economy, Stock Market

Contrary to popular belief, the stock market and economy have performed better under Democrats. The data used to draw this conclusion goes back to 1946, says Business Insider. Republican president's drive to cut taxes and reduce government spending. This makes for lower economic expansion and stock market returns than when a Democratic president is in office. Since 1947, the S&P 500 has posted a total annual return of 10.8% under Democratic presidents.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
S&P 500 Closes At Record High [Video]

S&P 500 Closes At Record High

On Friday, US equities erased early losses and made gains. S&P 500 closing at a record high following positive economic data. Existing home sales surged a record 24.7% in July to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.86 million. Business Insider reports that economists expected a reading of 5.41 million. Apple led tech stocks higher and posted a record high ahead of its end-of-month stock split. Oil sank before retracing some losses.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Nvidia Nvidia American technology company

Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service is available on Chromebooks

 Nvidia

I just played Death Stranding on my wife’s beat-up Samsung Chromebook Plus. That’s because Nvidia just made it possible to do so with its..
The Verge

Fred Katayama journalist

Holiday shopping will start earlier this year [Video]

Holiday shopping will start earlier this year

The coronavirus pandemic is upending the way U.S. consumers shop and the holidays will be no exception as major retailers and shippers roll out their earliest-ever shopping season. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published
Stocks at risk of "sudden reversal": analyst [Video]

Stocks at risk of "sudden reversal": analyst

Thomson Reuters Stocks Buzz analyst Terence Gabriel is concerned that the rally that took the S&P 500 to a new high may not be sustainable. He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama that the S&P's momentum has not been confirmed by other indices such as the Dow and Russell 2000.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 04:43Published
U.S., China agree to trade talks [Video]

U.S., China agree to trade talks

China and the United States have agreed to hold trade talks "in the coming days" to evaluate the progress of their Phase 1 trade deal six months after it took effect in February, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published
Jobless claims climb back above 1 million [Video]

Jobless claims climb back above 1 million

The number of Americans filing a new claim for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly back above the 1 million mark last week, a setback for a struggling U.S. job market crippled by the coronavirus pandemic. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published
Wanted - 10% market drop: trader [Video]

Wanted - 10% market drop: trader

As the S&P 500 flirts with setting a new all-time high, Vespula Capital CEO Jefff Tomasulo says he wants to see the markets correct 10%. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama he's concerned about election risks and a second wave of infections as students return to school.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 05:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Nasdaq Reaches Record Closing High On Continued Strength Among Tech Stocks

Stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Monday, with strength among tech stocks once again...
RTTNews - Published

NASDAQ 100 sits on nearly $1T in cash — and we’ve got the charts to prove it

NASDAQ 100 sits on nearly $1T in cash — and we’ve got the charts to prove it Earlier this week, Google parent Alphabet raised $10 billion despite already sitting on $121 billion...
The Next Web - Published


