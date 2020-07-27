Tech lifts Nasdaq to record close

Democratic Presidents Are Better For Economy, Stock Market



Contrary to popular belief, the stock market and economy have performed better under Democrats. The data used to draw this conclusion goes back to 1946, says Business Insider. Republican president's drive to cut taxes and reduce government spending. This makes for lower economic expansion and stock market returns than when a Democratic president is in office. Since 1947, the S&P 500 has posted a total annual return of 10.8% under Democratic presidents.

