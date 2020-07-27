Tech lifts Nasdaq to record close

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached new record closing highs on Monday. After the close, the keeper of the venerable Dow Jones Industrials average announced it will replace ExxonMobil, Pfizer and Raytheon with Salesforce, Amgen and Honeywell. Conway G. Gittens reports.
Contrary to popular belief, the stock market and economy have performed better under Democrats. The data used to draw this conclusion goes back to 1946, says Business Insider. Republican president's drive to cut taxes and reduce government spending. This makes for lower economic expansion and stock market returns than when a Democratic president is in office. Since 1947, the S&P 500 has posted a total annual return of 10.8% under Democratic presidents.
On Friday, US equities erased early losses and made gains. S&P 500 closing at a record high following positive economic data. Existing home sales surged a record 24.7% in July to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.86 million. Business Insider reports that economists expected a reading of 5.41 million. Apple led tech stocks higher and posted a record high ahead of its end-of-month stock split. Oil sank before retracing some losses.
The coronavirus pandemic is upending the way U.S. consumers shop and the holidays will be no exception as major retailers and shippers roll out their earliest-ever shopping season. Fred Katayama reports.
Thomson Reuters Stocks Buzz analyst Terence Gabriel is concerned that the rally that took the S&P 500 to a new high may not be sustainable. He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama that the S&P's momentum has not been confirmed by other indices such as the Dow and Russell 2000.
China and the United States have agreed to hold trade talks "in the coming days" to evaluate the progress of their Phase 1 trade deal six months after it took effect in February, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday. Fred Katayama reports.
The number of Americans filing a new claim for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly back above the 1 million mark last week, a setback for a struggling U.S. job market crippled by the coronavirus pandemic. Fred Katayama reports.
As the S&P 500 flirts with setting a new all-time high, Vespula Capital CEO Jefff Tomasulo says he wants to see the markets correct 10%. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama he's concerned about election risks and a second wave of infections as students return to school.