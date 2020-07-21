Yale's Saliva Test Gets Green Light From FDA
A new saliva test could give Americans a fast and inexpensive option to learn if they have Covid-19.
Beth Israel medical director on new test for COVID-19The FDA has given emergency authorization to a new test for COVID-19 created by researchers at the Yale School of Public Health.
