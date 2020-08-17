High School Sports Attendance

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago

Superintendent Broadnax explains how Noxubee County intends to handle the situation at hand.

Sports attendance is not expected to be at an all time high any time in the near future.

Intro school administrators are taking on another challenge from the governor.

An executive order limits attendance at k-12 extracurricular activities, including fall sports.

And it's up to the school districts to figure out how to make that work.

Our bobby martinez talked with the interim superintendent of noxubee school district...about ways they plan on executing their own plan..

Only two spectators per game.

Only two spectators per game.

That is the limit each student athlete is aete is allowed to have in attendance..

And in noxubee county..

The transition might pose several challenges..

But ensuring safety is their main focus.... dealing with challenges on the playing field... "what's good for us to have home field advantage if there is no real home field advantage?"

And in the school's budget.... rodriguez broadnax - interim superintendent noxubee county schools "if we don't have enough in our gate sales you know our receipts, that will make for an entirely different year coming for the 2021 2022 school year as it relates to our athletic budget.

As for the districts plan?

Here's how it works..

Rodriguez broadnax - interim superintendent noxubee county schools "student athletes will be allowed to name 2 other persons, preferably family members, to be able to attend the games.

And athletic teams or school personnel security will closely monitor the numbers."

Broadnax says safety for all in attendance will be their top priority... rodriguez broadnax - interim superintendent noxubee county schools "the district would adhere to all cdc guidelines.

As we are doing now with the opening of schools where masks are required, temperatures are taken hand sanitizers available.

Just to make sure that everybody is social distanced and if there are folks who have covid-19 symptoms they cannot enter the game."

And for those who can't come to the games... rodriguez broadnax - interim superintendent noxubee county schools "one of the things we will have to try and communicate with the local media or those people that run social media to see if we can stream those games for those parents and community members that cannot be in the stands.

" broadnax says the day before each game.

Student athletes must notify the coaching staff who they will have in attendance stinger