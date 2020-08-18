McCutcheon rallies to beat Zionsville in five sets

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 2 days ago

The Mavericks pick up their first win of the season.

Is coming off a regional championship game appearance a season ago.

Gone is brooke humphrey ..

Emily brown ..

Kailee cornell ..

Carli leonard ..

And kaylee little.

Sara sutter with a young and relatively inexperienced team this year ..

But a team that has a lot of talent led by sophomore chloe chicoine.

Chicoine ..

Sutter and mccutcheon facing zionsville in their home opener ..

Fans young and old wearing masks ..

Players and officials doing the same ..

It's the new normal at resler gymnasium ..

After dropping the first two sets ..

The mavs roar back to force a decisive fifth.

And in that final set ..

Chicoine ..

Mccutcheon jumps out to a 4-nothing lead.

Remember 15 is match point ..

A little later ..

Allie shondell to lauren watson who tips it over for the point ..

The mavericks are up 10-5 ..

Shondell by the way is just a freshman ..

And she's not done ..

The setter dump makes it 13-6 ..

Mccutcheon rallies from two sets down to beat zionsville ..

Chicoine the kill shot ..

Check this out ..

No handshakes ..

Just a wave goodbye.

The mavs host fishers on wednesday.

Sticking with volleyball ..

West lafayette cruises past rossville in straight sets ..

Benton central sweeps tri-county ..

25-8 .

25-10 ..

25-20.

In girls soccer ..

Lafayette jeff tops western 2-1.

The bronchos scoring the game-winning goal with 40 seconds remaining..

And in boys tennis action ..

Benton central takes down mccutcheon ..

One quick note ..

In boys soccer ..

Harrison's home matchup with crown point was canceled.

Moving on ..

The area