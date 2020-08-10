Subhash Chandra Bose: A peek into controversies around his death on his death anniversay |Oneindia

Global  
 

Subhash Chandra Bose is one of Indian history’s most controversial political leaders.

In 1942, he earned the title ‘Netaji’ in Germany by the Indian soldiers of the Azad Hind Fauj.

He stood for unqualified Swaraj and the use of force against the British.

August 18 marks the death anniversary of India's freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

His death has been mired with controversies even today as many refuse to believe that he died in the plane crash but continue to believe that he had survived the 1945 plane crash and lived till old age in hiding.

His death still remains an unsolved mystery that has raised many doubts.

Ever since the 1945 plane crash, there have been multiple theories about how Netaji dodged death here and went on to live incognito or died in some other way.


