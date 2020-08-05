Amy Schumer found working when she was pregnant 'really hard'

Global  
 

Amy Schumer found it "really, really hard" to perform her stand-up comedy tour while pregnant and suffering from extreme morning sickness.


Amy Schumer Says She Can't 'Ever' Be Pregnant

Amy Schumer has revealed that she can't get pregnant again and has considered a surrogate to have...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



