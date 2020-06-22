R.I.P. Pandit Jasraj: People flock to pay respects to the singer in New Jersey

Global  
 

Doyen of Indian classical music Pandit Jasraj is no more.

The legendary singer passed away at the age of 90 after a cardiac arrest in New Jersey.

Pandit Jasraj, a legend of the Mewati Gharana, was in the US when the coronavirus induced lockdown happened and decided to stay back in that country.

People flocked to pay tributes to him at the Hindu Funeral home in New Jersey.

Among those who visited was the Consul General of India Randhir Jaiswal, who said that all possible help was being extended to the family to take the mortal remains back to India.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also paid tribute to the singer and lauded his contribution to Indian classical music.

PM Modi tweeted and I quote,’the unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere.

Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists.

Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide.

Om Shanti.’ Watch this full video for all the details.


Several people pay last respects to music maestro Pandit Jasraj in USA's New Jersey [Video]

Several people pay last respects to music maestro Pandit Jasraj in USA's New Jersey

Several people gathered at 'The Hindu Funeral Home' in New Jersey to pay last tributes to Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj. Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal and others visited the funeral home. Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are assisting the friends and well-wishers here to take the mortal remains back to India in whatever manner we can. Nation is mourning his demise and it's a big loss for us. We want to do our best so that he is put to rest in the best possible manner." Pandit Jasraj passed away on Aug 17 at age of 90. His mortal remains will be flown to India.

