Several people pay last respects to music maestro Pandit Jasraj in USA's New Jersey

Several people gathered at 'The Hindu Funeral Home' in New Jersey to pay last tributes to Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj.

Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal and others visited the funeral home.

Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are assisting the friends and well-wishers here to take the mortal remains back to India in whatever manner we can.

Nation is mourning his demise and it's a big loss for us.

We want to do our best so that he is put to rest in the best possible manner." Pandit Jasraj passed away on Aug 17 at age of 90.

His mortal remains will be flown to India.