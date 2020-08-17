Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Several people pay last respects to music maestro Pandit Jasraj in USA's New Jersey

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Several people pay last respects to music maestro Pandit Jasraj in USA's New Jersey

Several people pay last respects to music maestro Pandit Jasraj in USA's New Jersey

Several people gathered at 'The Hindu Funeral Home' in New Jersey to pay last tributes to Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj.

Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal and others visited the funeral home.

Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are assisting the friends and well-wishers here to take the mortal remains back to India in whatever manner we can.

Nation is mourning his demise and it's a big loss for us.

We want to do our best so that he is put to rest in the best possible manner." Pandit Jasraj passed away on Aug 17 at age of 90.

His mortal remains will be flown to India.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New Jersey New Jersey State in the northeastern United States

'Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo stuns fans with surprise restaurant job [Video]

'Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo stuns fans with surprise restaurant job

'Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo is giving New Jersey residents a summer surprise - he's working at an eatery there to kill the time until he's back on set.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Winter storm aftermath: collapsed roofs, potholes, broken pipes

 As snow and ice start to thaw, state and local officials are facing new problems. Terrell Brown reports from Raritan, New Jersey, outside a strip mall damaged by..
CBS News

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

CBS Evening News, June 17, 2020

 Democrats kicking off virtual convention as Biden leads Trump in latest polls; Aesha Ash makes history at NYC's School of American Ballet
CBS News

Google is trying to test a secret 6GHz network in 17 different states

 Illustration: Alex Castro / The Verge

Google is trying to secretly test a 6GHz network in 17 different states, according to a batch of FCC filings..
The Verge

Aesha Ash makes history at NYC's School of American Ballet

 Aesha Ash has made a career breaking barriers in the world of ballet. Now, she's doing it again, but this time as the first Black female permanent faculty member..
CBS News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

RIP Pandit Jasraj: Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Dadlani, Karanvir Bohra condole the death of the music maestro

Condolences have come pouring in for Pandit Jasraj who passed away in New Jersey at the age of 90....
Bollywood Life - Published

Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj dies at 90

One of India’s greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in New...
Hindu - Published


Tweets about this

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia Several people pay last respects to music maestro Pandit Jasraj in USA’s New Jersey https://t.co/wAklBu5hU8… https://t.co/20EhFc1P2i 5 minutes ago

PaulDaPro

STIMI HENDRIXXX The man went to play golf instead of paying his last respects but people on the internet are supposed to care more… https://t.co/aORjAjf418 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Truck Drags Jet Ski Down Expressway [Video]

Truck Drags Jet Ski Down Expressway

Occurred on August 9, 2020 / Soffolk County, New York, USA Info from Licensor: "I was driving down the expressway and wondering why everybody was merging into the left lanes."

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:07Published
New Jersey Rate Of COVID-19 Transmission Back Above 1 [Video]

New Jersey Rate Of COVID-19 Transmission Back Above 1

Gov. Phil Murphy says this indicates that the outbreak is spreading.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:46Published
New York Weather: CBS2's 8/17 Afternoon Update [Video]

New York Weather: CBS2's 8/17 Afternoon Update

John Marshall has the updated Tri-State Area forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:55Published