RIP Pandit Jasraj: Last rites held in Mumbai; Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan attend

Doyen of Indian classical music Pandit Jasraj is no more. The legendary singer passed away at the age of 90 after a cardiac arrest in New Jersey. Pandit Jasraj, a legend of the Mewati Gharana, was in the US when the coronavirus induced lockdown happened and decided to stay back in that country. People flocked to pay tributes to him at the Hindu Funeral home in New Jersey. Among those who visited was the Consul General of India Randhir Jaiswal, who said that all possible help was being extended to the family to take the mortal remains back to India. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also paid tribute to the singer and lauded his contribution to Indian classical music. PM Modi tweeted and I quote,’the unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti.’ Watch this full video for all the details.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 13 reacted on ex-Navy officer thrashed by his party workers in Mumbai. He said that Maharashtra government has no relation with the incident. "Every citizen has a duty to respect the head of the state, who is sitting on a constitutional post. If you slander him and if other people get angry why you blame the state government, what relation does state government has then." "Something like this can happen to anyone. Do you know how many ex-servicemen have been attacked in UP? But, Defence Minister didn't call them," said Raut.
Actor Kangana Ranaut met Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra, amid a raging political storm. Kangana was seen leaving home for the meeting with a large security contingent and a sizeable crowd waiting for a glimpse of the actor. She was recently accorded Y-plus category security by the Central government. Some protestors also gathered outside her house and shouted slogans depicting Kangana as anti-Maratha. Just days earlier, demolition work was carried out at her office after the Mumbai civic body, BMC, alleged illegal construction there. Kangana's face-off with the Maharashtra government began soon after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Kangana questioned Mumbai police's action in the case, and also claimed that she was more scared of the cops than the 'movie mafia goons'. After the Shiv Sena, part of the ruling alliance in the state, criticised her statement, she compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, further intensifying the battle. Watch the full video for more.
Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli arrived at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai on Sep 13. Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli met to the Governor at his office. After meeting, Kangana Ranaut said, "I had meeting with his excellence, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. I told him about the unjust treatment I've received. He is guardian to all of us. I have talked to him whatever happened to him. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens including young girls, is restored in the system. I am fortunate that the Governor listened to me like his own daughter. The Governor gave me sympathy and I hope that I'll get justice."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three petroleum projects in Bihar via video conferencing on September 13. Speaking on today's inauguration of Durgapur-Banka section of Paradip-Muzaffarpur pipeline, Union Minister of Petroleum, Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday stated that in last 6 years, 400 petrol pumps became operational in Bihar while 1,200 LPG distributors opened. "This generated employment for 20,000 youths here," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated three petroleum projects to Bihar, through video conferencing on September 13. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were present during the inauguration. The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project and two Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Bottling Plants. They have been commissioned by Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on September 07 held a video conference with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the video conference, the dignitaries discussed over New Education Policy. After the video conference, CM Soren said that he raised his points and states like Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha etc would face problems in regards to implementation of New Education Policy.
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Governors' Conference on New Education Policy on September 07 via video conference. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also participated via video conference.
While addressing Governor's Conference on New Education Policy via video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 07 said it focuses on learning instead of studying and goes ahead of the curriculum to focus on critical thinking. He said, "The New Education Policy focuses on learning instead of studying and goes ahead of the curriculum to focus on critical thinking. In this policy, we have stressed on passion, practicality and performance."President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal were also participated in the conference.
Rajput Karni Sena on August 16 held a protest near India Gate in the national capital to demand a Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) investigation in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They raised slogans with placards reading "hang the killers of Sushant Singh Rajput". Incidentally, the late actor had removed his surname 'Rajput' briefly on his Twitter handle after the Karni Sena protested against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavat' in 2017-18 over "bad portrayal" of the Rajput community in the movie.
Director-Producer Mahesh Bhatt left from Santa Cruz Police Station, where he had come to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Statements of several celebrities including film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded for investigation. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Film critic Rajeev Masand arrived at Bandra police station on July 21 to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Police has so far recorded statements of over 36 people including Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Yash Raj Films Chairman Aditya Chopra, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra and actor Rhea Chakraborty.
The 'Antim Darshan' of Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj held in Mumbai. Family and well-wishers arrived to pay their last respects to the legendary music artist. His body was repatriated from New Jersey..