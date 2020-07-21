RIP Pandit Jasraj: Last rites held in Mumbai; Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan attend

Global  
 

Last rites of Indian classical singer, Pandit Jasraj were held in Mumbai on Thursday.

Family of the legendary singer paid last respect to him in Mumbai's Versova.

Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali paid their last respect to Pandit Jasraj.

The maestro passed away at the age of 90 after a cardiac arrest in New Jersey.

Mortal remains of the music legend reached Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon.

Pandit Jasraj had been in US since the start of Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown.

Pandit Jasraj was a legend of the Mewati Gharana.

He was Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awardee.

Pandit Jasraj's death was condoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and several Bollywood celebrities.

Pandit Jasraj is survived by his wife Madhura Jasraj, daughter Durga Jasraj, son Shaarang Dev Pandit.


Pandit Jasraj's last rites: Karanvir Bohra, Rukhsar, Udit Narayan, Jatin Pandit pay their last respects

Pandit Jasraj's last rites: Karanvir Bohra, Rukhsar, Udit Narayan, Jatin Pandit pay their last respects The Late legendary classical singer Pandit Jasraj's last rites were held on Thursday, August 20, in...
Mid-Day - Published


