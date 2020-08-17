Washington Hires Jason Wright as NFL’s First Black President
The decision also makes Wright the fourth player to ever ascend to the position
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Jason Wright, 38, who played seven years in the league before becoming a business consultant, will...
NYTimes.com - Published
1 day ago Also reported by •
USATODAY.com • Denver Post • CBC.ca • BBC News • CBS News
Washington has hired a new team president in Jason Wright, who becomes the first Black president of...
FOX Sports - Published
15 hours ago Also reported by •
BBC News • CBS News
Until Monday, the NFL had never had a Black team president in its 100-year history. Now all eyes will...
USATODAY.com - Published
13 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources