Washington Hires Jason Wright as NFL’s First Black President

Washington Hires Jason Wright as NFL’s First Black President
The decision also makes Wright the fourth player to ever ascend to the position

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

Kansas City Chiefs will host fans at reduced capacity for NFL opener

 Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs announce plans to allow fans inside Arrowhead Stadium at 22% capacity when the 2020 NFL season begins.
BBC News

Washington makes Jason Wright NFL's 1st Black team president

 "We want to set new standards for the NFL," said Jason Wright, the team's new president
CBS News

Ex-Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant expected to work out for Ravens, per report

 Dez Bryant hasn't played in an NFL game since 2017, but the former Dallas Cowboys receiver could be getting his shot to make a return.
USATODAY.com

Washington Hires Former Player as N.F.L.’s First Black Team President

Jason Wright, 38, who played seven years in the league before becoming a business consultant, will...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comDenver PostCBC.caBBC NewsCBS News


Washington Football team hire Jason Wright as the first black team president in NFL history — Marcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho react

Washington Football team hire Jason Wright as the first black team president in NFL history — Marcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho react Washington has hired a new team president in Jason Wright, who becomes the first Black president of...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsCBS News


Opinion: As NFL's first Black team president, Jason Wright faces pressure on multiple fronts but could open doors

Until Monday, the NFL had never had a Black team president in its 100-year history. Now all eyes will...
USATODAY.com - Published


EmmaGmusic

Emma G RT @NPR: Jason Wright, a former running back, has been named as the Washington Football Team's president — making history as the NFL's firs… 3 minutes ago

SW_Panther99

SW_Panther RT @CBSNews: Washington hires Jason Wright, making him the NFL's first Black team president https://t.co/dN1FP749G7 9 minutes ago

dronechris75

Chris Drone Washington Makes NFL History, Hires First Black Team President Jason Wright https://t.co/SHFmkjL9bm 18 minutes ago

thewashsunbiz

WS Business The Washington Football Team hires Jason Wright as the league's first Black team president https://t.co/5tdpzHG8Pj 22 minutes ago

PGCountyScoop

PGCountyScoop The Washington Football Team hires Jason Wright as the league's first Black team president https://t.co/PWRROvxyRq 22 minutes ago

thewashsun

The Washington Sun The Washington Football Team hires Jason Wright as the league's first Black team president https://t.co/pF5p1dIgJV 22 minutes ago

NWDCScoop

Northwest DCScoop The Washington Football Team hires Jason Wright as the league's first Black team president https://t.co/jQMtvA43qU 22 minutes ago

CNS24_7

CelebNSports247 Washington Hires Jason Wright as NFL’s First Black Team President https://t.co/ESXbhSEd5S https://t.co/Ma83UmWXor 27 minutes ago


DNC Kicks Off With Somber Tone, Addressing COVID-19 Pandemic, Racial Justice Head On [Video]

DNC Kicks Off With Somber Tone, Addressing COVID-19 Pandemic, Racial Justice Head On

In the prerecorded speech, former First Lady Michelle Obama said Joe Biden was a "profoundly decent man" who would "tell the truth and trust science," drawing a sharp contrast between President Donald..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:41Published
Washington Football team hire Jason Wright as the first black team president in NFL history — Marcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho [Video]

Washington Football team hire Jason Wright as the first black team president in NFL history — Marcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho

Washington has hired a new team president in Jason Wright, who becomes the first Black president of an NFL team. Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss Washington's new hire.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:44Published
Washington Hires Jason Wright As NFL's First Black Team President [Video]

Washington Hires Jason Wright As NFL's First Black Team President

The Washington Football Team on Monday hired Jason Wright as team president, making him the first Black person to hold that position in NFL history. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:43Published