‘Spoke about WHO, didn’t disrespect doctors’: Raut on ‘compounder’ comment

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:20s - Published
The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra has written to Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Vankaih Naidu over the alleged "derogatory statements" issued against doctors and the World Health Organisation (WHO) by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

"Anyone, including me, can never insult doctors and others in the medical fraternity especially after their contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday.

He said that his statements were directed towards the World Health Organisation's (WHO's) role during the crisis phase and added that his statements were being unnecessarily politicized by some.

"Some people are trying to play politics over it.

I have not insulted anybody, and I especially cannot insult the doctors.

The doctors, nurses, ward boys have contributed a lot during this COVID phase.

I had spoken about the WHO, many others too had said the same," Raut said.


