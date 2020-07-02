Subtle Way Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Remember Princess Diana
See how Meghan and Kate have remembered their late mother in-law.
Buzz60’s Elitsa Bizios reports.
Princess Diana is the 'most beautiful royal of all time'According to ancient Greece's 'Golden Ratio' formula, Princess Diana is the "most beautiful royal of all time".
End institutional racism, says Prince HarryBritain's Prince Harry apologized for society's "endemic" racism during a virtual ceremony for the memorial award named after his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.