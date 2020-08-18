19th Amendment 100 year anniversary

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

How far have women come in our country as we mark the 100 year anniversary of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote.

History... the day, 100 years ago, that women earned the legal right to vote.

I recently talked with two chico state professors, who work in the fields of gender studies, history and capitalism... about the 19th amendment, and what it means for women today.

Across the countryãfemale leaders& serving as governors& mayors& u.s. senators& and& vying for the highest offices within u.s. politics for election year 2020ãan historic presidential ticketãwith the inclusion of a woman of color.

((nat of kamala harris)) it was august 18, 1920, than tennnessee became the 36th state to ratify the 19th ammendment, giving women the right to vote.

"what's the significance of that historical date in relation to where we are today in our country?

"it is both a great win and also a grat failure."

We have this danger of thinking the 19th amendment achieved something and the work is "done in actuality it is not."

Nowã100 years later&how far have*hav* women advanced?

"we still have not ahchieved equality among the sexes or the genders" & how many women may have been collectively left ou* of efforts for voting equality?

"now as we're looking back at the women's suffragist movement it was fairly limited in scope.

It was racist and classist, black women wre disenfranchised even after the vote.

I also asked the professors, what would turn of the centure suffragist think of the current state of women?

They believe it would be a positive, for access to education, the workforce, healthcare, even the right to divorce&but overall?

"i'd say they would be very sad that we had not gotten any farther than this."

"i would say there would be an overwhelming sense of disappointment that we are where we are right now."

We also talked about the 1972 proposed equal rights amendment, the e.r.a.

To date... women stil* do not have 100% equality under the constitution.

Earlier this year virginia became the 38th state to ratify - hitting the three- quarters states needed... but it came*afte* the congressional deadline*an* five states have also rescinded prior approval for the e.r.a.

###