Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Major Shake Up At "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Major Shake Up At 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Major Shake Up At "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

CNN reports there has been a major shake up at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." The changes comes amid allegations the show and DeGeneres herself fostered a toxic work environment.

The shakeup comes after reports by BuzzFeed in which some current and former staff members alleged they faced harassment, intimidation and racism.

Warner Bros.

Reports that three top producers for the show have left.

The producers are Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman.

The show's distributor, Warner Bros.

Television, is owned by CNN's parent company, WarnerMedia.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Here's What Ellen DeGeneres Told Staffers in a Zoom Call After Producers Were Fired

There have been some major changes in the leadership at The Ellen DeGeneres Show after an...
Just Jared - Published

The Evolution Of Ellen: A Talk Show Host Faces New Scrutiny

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has made major strides for LGBTQ representation. However, she's come...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this