Independent SAGE member says wrong to replace PHE

Independent SAGE member Professor Gabriel Scally has said the health secretary's decision to scrap Public Health England during the coronavirus pandemic is happening at "absolutely the worst time".

Matt Hancock earlier launched the new National Institute for Health Protection, a new body which will respond to health threats including infectious diseases, pandemics and biological weapons.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn