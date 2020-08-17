Global  
 

Independent SAGE member says wrong to replace PHE

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Independent SAGE member Professor Gabriel Scally has said the health secretary's decision to scrap Public Health England during the coronavirus pandemic is happening at "absolutely the worst time".

Matt Hancock earlier launched the new National Institute for Health Protection, a new body which will respond to health threats including infectious diseases, pandemics and biological weapons.

Report by Blairm.

Public Health England Public Health England Executive agency in UK health system

Hancock announces replacement for PHE [Video]

Hancock announces replacement for PHE

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced the formation of a new organisation, the National Institute for Health Protection, which will replace Public Health England. Mr Hancock said the new organisation will have a "single and relentless mission" of "protecting people from external threats to this country's health". Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:47Published

Matt Hancock confirms Public Health England to be scrapped and Dido Harding to lead new body

 Matt Hancock has confirmed the government will axe Public Health England and create a new national institute for health protection – despite the move being..
Independent

Coronavirus: Dido Harding set to head agency replacing Public Health England

 Tory peer already tasked with running England's controversial test and trace scheme
Independent

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Matt Hancock defends appointment of Baroness Harding [Video]

Matt Hancock defends appointment of Baroness Harding

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended the appointment of Tory peer and businesswoman Baroness Harding to run the newly created National Institute for Health Protection. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:58Published

Leicester lockdown: Beauty salons and nail bars to reopen

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock says restrictions on gatherings in homes and gardens remain in place.
BBC News
National Institute for Health Protection launched to ‘fight health threats’ [Video]

National Institute for Health Protection launched to ‘fight health threats’

The Government is to press ahead with controversial plans to break up PublicHealth England (PHE), the Health Secretary has announced. Matt Hancock saidthat the Covid-19 response work of PHE is to be merged with NHS Test and Traceand some of the work of the Joint Biosecurity Centre to form a new bodydesigned specifically to deal with pandemics and other health threats.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Newly captured drone footage has revealed the devastation caused by the August 4 explosion in the port of Beirut. Report by Shoulderg.

