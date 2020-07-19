Police Investigating Fatal Mt. Airy Collision

A 53-year-old man was killed and a 56-year-old woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Mt.



Related videos from verified sources Car crash in Canada leads to death, serious injuries; police seeking help finding footage



A car crash in Toronto, Canada resulted in one death and multiple injuries on Sunday. (July 19) According to a press release disctributed by the Toronto Police Service, "It is reported that a.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:13 Published on July 22, 2020 One Dead In Fatal Dirt Bike Collision In Dayton



One person is dead after a dirt bike crashed into a tree Saturday night, according to Howard County Police. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:28 Published on July 19, 2020