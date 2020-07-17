Michael Vick: Cowboys' McCoy would've been a great asset to reach the Super Bowl, Arians' offensive mindset could be beneficial

Global  
 

Michael Vick joins the show to talk of the Cowboys' Super Bowl hopes now that Gerald McCoy is out due to injury.

Additionally, he discusses what the change in course for Tom Brady could mean as his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach, Bruce Arians, is more offensive minded than New England Patriot's coach Bill Belichick.

Vick feels this injury could be detrimental for the Dallas Cowboys, and the new offensive coach and mindset could be exponentially beneficial for Tom Brady.


