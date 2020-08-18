Global  
 

Baltimore Book Festival Postponed To 2021, Light City Until 2022 Due To COVID-19

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Baltimore Book Festival Postponed To 2021, Light City Until 2022 Due To COVID-19
The Baltimore Book Festival and Light City is officially not happening in 2020.

