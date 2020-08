The S&P 500, pulled higher by the tech-heavy Nasdaq, hit a new intraday record, trading as high as 3,395.06, and surpassing its February 19 record set before the pandemic.

The rises come after a tech rally left the S&P 500 within a whisker of a record closing high...

The Nasdaq surged to a record high close on Monday, while the S&P 500 approached its own record...

Shares were mixed in Asia on Tuesday, after buying of technology stocks nudged the S&P 500 closer to...