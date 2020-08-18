Global  
 

President Trump Calls Former First Lady Michelle Obama's DNC Speech Divisive

President Trump Calls Former First Lady Michelle Obama's DNC Speech Divisive

President Trump Calls Former First Lady Michelle Obama's DNC Speech Divisive

Skyler Henry reports on first night of historic virtual Democratic National Convention (8-18-2020)


News24.com | Trump hits back at Michelle Obama's criticism

President Donald Trump has erupted angrily after former first lady Michelle Obama said he was "in...
News24 - Published

'Over her head': Trump slams Michelle Obama's DNC speech as 'divisive' and unworthy of 'fawning reviews'

Michelle Obama said Trump is the 'wrong president for our country' during her headlining speech on...
USATODAY.com - Published

Trump Is The Wrong President For US: Michelle Obama

Former First Lady Michelle Obama joined Kamala Harris in what is expected to be a series of tirades...
RTTNews - Published


Donald Trump: Michelle Obama speech 'extremely divisive' [Video]

Donald Trump: Michelle Obama speech 'extremely divisive'

US president Donald Trump has criticised Michelle Obama's speech at theDemocratic convention, calling it "extremely divisive".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
"Rising Stars" Will Be Featured In Day Two Of Democratic National Convention [Video]

"Rising Stars" Will Be Featured In Day Two Of Democratic National Convention

Skyler Henry reports former First Lady Michelle Obama headlined the first night.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:53Published
Barack Obama Shares Songs of the Summer Playlist [Video]

Barack Obama Shares Songs of the Summer Playlist

Former President, Barack Obama has released his annual summer playlist. Cheddar's Jill Wagner and Kristen Scholer share their favorite Obama picks and reveal their own songs of the summer.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 04:45Published