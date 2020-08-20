Global  
 

Joe Biden promises ‘end to national darkness’ in acceptance speech

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Joe Biden promises ‘end to national darkness’ in acceptance speech

Joe Biden promises 'end to national darkness' in acceptance speech

Joe Biden vowed to unite an America torn apart by crisis and contempt as heaccepted the Democratic presidential nomination.

The former vice president toBarack Obama addressed his fellow Democrats and millions of Americans at homewhom he hopes will send him to the White House to replace Donald Trump.


Analysis: Drive to beat Trump unites Democrats behind Biden

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly everything in American life has changed in the 16 months between the launch of Joe Biden’s White House campaign and his address..
Teen with stutter shares story about Biden [Video]

Teen with stutter shares story about Biden

Thirteen-year-old Brayden Harrington spoke about how he met Joe Biden, who stuttered himself as a boy, and how the Democratic presidential nominee gave him "confidence."

'Donald Trump has failed to protect America' claims Joe Biden [Video]

'Donald Trump has failed to protect America' claims Joe Biden

Joe Biden accepts the Democratic Party's nomination for US president. He saidAmericans would "choose hope over fear, facts over fiction, fairness overprivilege", as he accepted the role to take on Donald Trump.

Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination and vows to "restore the soul of America"

 Joe Biden officially accepted the Democratic presidential nomination during the final night of the Democratic National Convention, delivering a speech where he..
How many Trump advisers have been criminally charged? Manafort, Stone and Steve Bannon makes 7

 Since President Donald Trump took office in 2017, seven former advisers who served at the White House or worked in the campaign have been swept up in criminal..
AP Debrief: Bannon bust 'not good look' for Trump

 Darlene Superville, who covers the White House for the Associated Press, says the arrest of Steve Bannon, former chief strategist for President Donald Trump,..
Trump Meets With Iraqi Leader Amid Negotiations Over U.S. Troop Levels

 Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s visit to the White House is largely focused on negotiations, which started in May, on resetting the United States military..
Macron pledges support for Russia's Navalny [Video]

Macron pledges support for Russia's Navalny

International voices weighed in with concern after the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is now in a coma in a Siberian hospital. Gloria Tso reports.

Biden vows to unite Americans and end 'darkness'

 Joe Biden vowed to unite an America torn by crisis and contempt Thursday night as he accepted the Democratic presidential nomination. Contrasting himself with..
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Wear Masks to Watch DNC Fireworks Show - Watch His Speech!

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris wear masks and hold their hands in the air while greeting their...
Luntz says Biden must 'explain to the American people where he really stands' in DNC acceptance speech

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has yet to map out his plans should he win office and...
Joe Biden Accepts Presidential Nomination: Full Transcript

In his acceptance speech on the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Mr. Biden vowed to...
'Not a single thing American workers can't do' -Biden [Video]

'Not a single thing American workers can't do' -Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden teased out his economic plan in an impassioned speech on the final night of the DNC, saying "together we can and will rebuild our economy."

Biden: Trump has "failed to protect America" [Video]

Biden: Trump has "failed to protect America"

Joe Biden, formally accepting the Democratic presidential nomination on the last night of the DNC Thursday, said President Donald Trump has "failed to protect America... that is unforgivable."

Political Panel: Scott Walker, Mahlon Mitchell [Video]

Political Panel: Scott Walker, Mahlon Mitchell

Our Charles Benson was joined by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and former Democratic candidate for Gov. Mahlon Mitchell to talk about night four of the DNC and Joe Biden's nomination acceptance..

