Joe Biden promises ‘end to national darkness’ in acceptance speech
Joe Biden vowed to unite an America torn apart by crisis and contempt as heaccepted the
Democratic presidential nomination.
The former vice president toBarack Obama addressed his fellow Democrats and millions of Americans at homewhom he hopes will send him to the
White House to replace Donald Trump.
