CSUB Baseball announces new additions to its staff

KARI OSEP.WHILE ALL CAL STATE BAKERSFIELDTEAMS AWAIT ARETURN TO A NORMAL SPORTSROUTINE.

.CSUB BASEBALLCONTINUES TO MAKE CHANGES TO ITSTEAM AND STAFF, NAMINGANOTHER ADDITION TO THE COACHINGSTAFF TODAY.KEVIN KEYES WILL JOIN THE CSUBAKERSFIELD BASEBALLPROGRAM AS A VOLUNTEER DIRECTOROF PLAYER ANDPROGRAM DEVELOPMENT.KEYES WAS A FOOTBALL ANDBASEBALL STAR AT HIGHLAND HIGHSCHOOL, BEFORE BEGINNING ACOLLEGIATE BASEBALL CAREERAT BAKERSFIELD COLLEGE FOLLOWEDBY LONG BEACHSTATE.THE HIRING OF KEYES COMES AFTERTHE RUNNERS ADDEDONE OF THEIR OWN ON THE COACHINGSTAFF A MONTH AGO.FORMER ROADRUNNER INFIELDERDAVID METZGAR WILLRETURN TO CSU BAKERSFIELDBASEBALL AND SERVE AS ANUNDERGRADUATE ASSISTANT COACHBEGINNING IN THE FALL OF 2020COACH BEARD BELIEVES BOTH MENWILL HAVE GREAT IMPACTSON THE TEAM."HAVING THE LOCAL GUY LIKE HIMANDICON IN THE BASEBALL COMMUNITYAND JUST IN THE SPORTS COMMUNITYINBAKERSFIELD IN KERN COUNTY.

THISGUY HE'S JUST DONE A LOT FOR USIN THE VALLEYAND FOR THESE KIDS AND YOU CAN'TBUILD THINGS WITHOUT GREATRELATIONSHIPSAND I DON'T KNOW TOO MANY GUYSTHAT DON'T DON'T LIKE KEVINKEYES."BRINGING BACK METZGAR IS ANOTHEREXAMPLE OF THE'RUNNERS PIPELINE WITH MAJORLEAGUE BASEBALL.

.ASTHEY NOT ONLY CONTINUE TO BRINGCOACHES WITH MLBEXPERIENCE TO CSUB BUT THEY ALSOWATCH THEIR PLAYERSSIGN TO PLAY IN THE BIG LEAGUES..

MOST RECENTLY DAMIAN HENDERSONSIGNING A FREE AGENT CONTRACTWITH THE REDS."YOU KNOW WHAT, THREE YEARS ITHINKWE'VE HAD SEVEN GUYS SIGNED ANDTHAT'S AS GOOD AS A LOT A LOT OFPROGRAMS AROUND THE COUNTRY SOWE WANT TO HELP DEVELOP THEM ANDJUST BE A PART OF THAT JOURNEYAND DO EVERYTHING WE CAN AT THISVERYLAST STEP TO GET THEM TO THATNEXT LEVEL AND THAT'S REALLY AHIGHPRIORITY AND I THINK IT JUSTHELPS THE REVOLVING DOOR OFGETTING MORE ANDMORE GUYS LIKE THAT."WHILE THE RUNNERS BASEBALL TEAMWAITS UNTILLATER THIS FALL FOR A POTENTIALRETURN TO ON-CAMPUSWORKOUTS .

THE NCAAANNOUNCED LAST WEEK THAT ITWONT HOLD ANY D-1 FALLCHAMPIONSHIPS.

.IMPACTINGCROSSCOUNTRY, FIELD HOCKEY, FCS,SOCCER, WOMEN'S