Suspect in Jay Murder in KY

And one the suspects in that case is here in kentucky.

On monday.... new york prosecutores say two men have been charged in the 2002 murder of "jam master jay."

The pioneering d-j of the hip hop group.... whose real name was jason mizell... was shot and killed at a recording studio in new york city.

Prosecutors say ronald washington and karl jordan killed mizell.

Washington is currently serving a federal prison sentence in kentucky... stemming from a string of robberies he committed while on the run from police after jay's death.

Prosecutors say jay's murder was the result of a drug deal gone bad.

Ducharme acting u.s.attorney for eastern district o ... "and what we've alleged in that indictment is that on october 30th, 2002, nearly 20 years ago, mr. jordan and mr. washington, i walked into a music studio in queens where, uh, mr. mizell and others, uh, were working essentially and hanging out and they walk and, and they murdered him in cold blood."

Washington has also been linked to the 19-95 fatal shooting of a close associate of the late tupac shakur.

