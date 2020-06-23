Two charged with murder of rapper Jam Master Jay

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Rapper Jam Master Jay, one of the founder members of the Run-DMC, was murdered in 2002 "in cold blood" as part of a dispute over a drugs deal, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

"For the crime of murder, the passage of time offers you no escape." After almost 18 years, U.S. prosecutors in New York announced on Monday that two men have been charged with the 2002 shooting death of pioneering D.J.

And rapper Jam Master Jay, one of the founding members of Run-DMC, nearly bringing to a close one of the biggest unsolved murders in the world of Hip-Hop.

"This is a case about a murder that for nearly two decades had gone unanswered, and so today we begin to answer that question of who killed Jason Mizell, and why.

And we're confident that we can prove those charges beyond a reasonable doubt." Seth DuCharme, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, accused Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington of murdering the 37-year-old, whose real name was Jason Mizell, inside a New York City recording studio as part of what DuCharme described as a dispute over a drug deal.

"What we've alleged in that indictment is that on October 30th, 2002, nearly 20 years ago, Mr. Jordan and Mr. Washington walked into a music studio in Queens, where Mr. Mizell and others were working, essentially hanging out.

And they walked in and they murdered him in cold blood." Washington, already in prison, was previously named as a suspect in Mizell's murder in 2007 but was not charged.

Jordan was arrested on Sunday and has pleaded not guilty to murder and eight drug-related charges.

If convicted they would face 20 years to life behind bars.

"We hope that today's arrests and indictments and this announcement will bring some measure of peace.

Knowing that those responsible will be held accountable."




Seth DuCharme

Charges announced against 2 men in 2002 killing of hip-hop artist Jam Master Jay

 Two suspects have been indicted in the 2002 killing of hip-hop artist Jam Master Jay, of Run DMC, which until now had been one of New York City's most notorious..
CBS News

Run-DMC

2 indicted in slaying of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

 Authorities announced that two men have been indicted in the 2002 slaying of hip hop artist Jam Master Jay of the group RUN-DMC, which until now had been one of..
USATODAY.com

Two people indicted in 2002 unsolved murder of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay

 Authorities announced arrests of two men in one of New York City's most notorious unsolved killings, the 2002 shooting of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay.
USATODAY.com

Two men charged with 2002 murder of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay

 The murder of the successful hip hop trio's DJ in Queens, NY had been unsolved for nearly 18 years.
BBC News

Jam Master Jay


New York City

Aesha Ash is making history at NYC's School of American Ballet

 Aesha Ash is inspiring students like Eunhye Darbouze who said seeing a person of color at the head of the class makes all the difference.
CBS News

Queens

Jam Master Jay Murder Suspects to be Indicted After 18 Years

 The murder of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay has been a mystery for nearly 2 decades ... but 2 men are finally in custody for the crime. Jay was shot to death on..
TMZ.com
NYC Mayor paints 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower [Video]

NYC Mayor paints 'Black Lives Matter' outside Trump Tower

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined Reverend Al Sharpton and others on Thursday in painting the words "Black Lives Matter" on Fifth Avenue - and right outside of Trump Tower. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published
Reduced voting sites, heated races in NY and KY [Video]

Reduced voting sites, heated races in NY and KY

New York, Kentucky were among the six states holding primaries Tuesday, with heated, key races and fewer polling sites due to social distancing restrictions. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:20Published

United States Attorney


United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York

Google dodges lawsuit over Genius lyric scraping

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

On Tuesday, Google beat back a lawsuit over alleged scraping of song lyrics from Genius, a lyrics and..
The Verge

