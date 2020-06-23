Two charged with murder of rapper Jam Master Jay

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:59s - Published 4 minutes ago

Rapper Jam Master Jay, one of the founder members of the Run-DMC , was murdered in 2002 "in cold blood" as part of a dispute over a drugs deal, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday.

"For the crime of murder, the passage of time offers you no escape." After almost 18 years, U.S. prosecutors in New York announced on Monday that two men have been charged with the 2002 shooting death of pioneering D.J.

And rapper Jam Master Jay, one of the founding members of Run-DMC, nearly bringing to a close one of the biggest unsolved murders in the world of Hip-Hop.

"This is a case about a murder that for nearly two decades had gone unanswered, and so today we begin to answer that question of who killed Jason Mizell, and why.

And we're confident that we can prove those charges beyond a reasonable doubt." Seth DuCharme, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, accused Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington of murdering the 37-year-old, whose real name was Jason Mizell, inside a New York City recording studio as part of what DuCharme described as a dispute over a drug deal.

"What we've alleged in that indictment is that on October 30th, 2002, nearly 20 years ago, Mr. Jordan and Mr. Washington walked into a music studio in Queens, where Mr. Mizell and others were working, essentially hanging out.

And they walked in and they murdered him in cold blood." Washington, already in prison, was previously named as a suspect in Mizell's murder in 2007 but was not charged.

Jordan was arrested on Sunday and has pleaded not guilty to murder and eight drug-related charges.

If convicted they would face 20 years to life behind bars.

"We hope that today's arrests and indictments and this announcement will bring some measure of peace.

Knowing that those responsible will be held accountable."