Girl Scouts roll out new cookie The girl scouts may have just what you need for breakfast.

THE GIRL SCOUTS MAY HAVE JUST WHAT YOU NEED FOR BREAKFAST NOW, TOO! TODAY - - THE GROUP ANNOUNCED A NEW COOKIE FLAVOR -- TOAST-YAY. IT'S A FRENCH TOAST INSPIRED COOKIE -- DIPPED IN ICING AND READY FOR YOUR BREAKFAST TABLE -- OR LUNCH BOX -- OR NIGHT BINGING NETFLIX. TOAST-YAY WON'T BE AVAILABLE UNTIL COOKIE SEASON OFFICIALLY STARTS IN JANUARY.





