Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lafayette's Falley-O'Gara-Pyke House makes the state's endangered property list

Video Credit: WLFI - Published
Lafayette's Falley-O'Gara-Pyke House makes the state's endangered property list

Lafayette's Falley-O'Gara-Pyke House makes the state's endangered property list

A piece of Lafayette history has made Indiana Landmarks' list of the 10 most endangered places in the state.

The most endangered places in indiana.

The (fail-e) falley o'gara-pyke house was built in 1884.

It sits near the corner of south and 11th streets.

The roman catholic diocese of lafayette owns the property.

As we reported in 2018, the diocese wanted to tear it down to build a new rectory.

But the lafayette historic preservation commission determined demolition would be a loss of historic resources.

Indiana landmarks director tommy kleckner says church leaders still haven't set a date for demolition.

He says being on the list could spark new conversation about the building's future.

Listing doesn't protect it from demolition.

What we hope is that it brings awareness to the threat and opens up oppurtunities to find preservation solutions as an alternative to demolition."

Kleckner says a last resort is moving the home to another location.

Downtown attica also made the endangered list.

Census workers will soon




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kansas City makes list of possible COVID-19 hot spots [Video]

Kansas City makes list of possible COVID-19 hot spots

Kansas City, Missouri, is one of several cities across the country that has the attention of the White House coronavirus task force.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:39Published
A Brand New Community Moving into Brookfield [Video]

A Brand New Community Moving into Brookfield

If you have been thinking about a change in scenery but have been waiting for a sign to move, this is it! Brookfield is welcoming a new community called the Glen at Woodside Creek, and they have a..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:00Published
China Attacks the U.S. After Consulate Closure, Accusing the U.S. of ‘Malicious Slander’ [Video]

China Attacks the U.S. After Consulate Closure, Accusing the U.S. of ‘Malicious Slander’

China is ramping up the attacks on American officials accusing the U.S. of “malicious slander” after the Chinese consulate in Houston was ordered to close. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:58Published