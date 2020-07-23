Lafayette's Falley-O'Gara-Pyke House makes the state's endangered property list

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 14 seconds ago

A piece of Lafayette history has made Indiana Landmarks' list of the 10 most endangered places in the state.

The (fail-e) falley o'gara-pyke house was built in 1884.

It sits near the corner of south and 11th streets.

The roman catholic diocese of lafayette owns the property.

As we reported in 2018, the diocese wanted to tear it down to build a new rectory.

But the lafayette historic preservation commission determined demolition would be a loss of historic resources.

Indiana landmarks director tommy kleckner says church leaders still haven't set a date for demolition.

He says being on the list could spark new conversation about the building's future.

Listing doesn't protect it from demolition.

What we hope is that it brings awareness to the threat and opens up oppurtunities to find preservation solutions as an alternative to demolition."

Kleckner says a last resort is moving the home to another location.

Downtown attica also made the endangered list.

