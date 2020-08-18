Global  
 

Wine country facing fierce fires threatening historic locales, evacuations forced in Napa Valley, CA

Multiple wildfires are burning in Napa and Sonoma counties in California this week.

(August 18, 2020) Footage from Tuesday shows an adjacent forest and home burning next to a vineyard.

The Hennessy Fire was started by lightning and several fires have burned thousands of acres and damaged wineries and homes.


