Move comes hours after mutinying soldiers detained the president, but it is unclear who will govern in Keita's absence.

Mali president, prime minister arrested in apparent coup Pictures on social media are said to show two cars carrying President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.

Mutinying soldiers detain Mali president and PM Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and top government officials were detained on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers in the capital Bamako, plunging a country already facing a jihadist insurgency and mass protests deeper into crisis. Freddie Joyner has more.

Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta has resigned, after being detained by soldiers on Tuesday, state TV reports