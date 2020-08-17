Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sharon Stone Blames Anti-Maskers For Sister's Covid-19 Diagnosis

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Sharon Stone Blames Anti-Maskers For Sister's Covid-19 Diagnosis

Sharon Stone Blames Anti-Maskers For Sister's Covid-19 Diagnosis

Actress Sharon Stone shared her sister's experience with Covid-19 on Instagram.

She said people who don't wear masks are to blame, according to reports at CNN.

Stone's post comes as more than 5.4 million people have been infected and 170,052 have died.

Health officials have expressed concern that as the pandemic drags on.

Some Americans are becoming complacent with health precautions and allowing for more spread.

Stone's sister, Kelly, had lupus before being diagnosed with Covid-19, which makes her compromised.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sharon Stone on sister’s COVID-19 diagnosis: 'One of you Non-Mask wearers did this'

Sharon Stone revealed this weekend that her sister has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and urged people...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Sharon Stone says her sister is ‘not doing well’ as she blasts US virus response

Sharon Stone has said that her sister is “not doing well” after her coronavirus diagnosis as she...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Actress Sharon Stone criticizes COVID-19 testing in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Actress Sharon Stone is criticizing the availability of COVID-19 testing in...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Actress Sharon Stone Says Sister Kelly Being Treated In Montana Hospital For COVID-19 [Video]

Actress Sharon Stone Says Sister Kelly Being Treated In Montana Hospital For COVID-19

Actress Sharon Stone's sister was in a desperate fight Monday against the novel coronavirus.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:49Published
Sharon Stone slams 'non-mask wearers' as sister battles Covid-19 [Video]

Sharon Stone slams 'non-mask wearers' as sister battles Covid-19

Sharon Stone took aim at "non-mask wearers" in a powerful Instagram post on Saturday, as she opened up on her sister's battle with Covid-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Sharon Stone blames 'non-mask wearers' as sister is 'fighting for her life' [Video]

Sharon Stone blames 'non-mask wearers' as sister is 'fighting for her life'

Sharon Stone's sister Kelly is "fighting for her life" after contracting coronavirus, and the 'Basic Instinct' actress has hit out at "non-mask wearers" as a result of her sibling's diagnosis.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published