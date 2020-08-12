Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Actress Sharon Stone Says Sister Kelly Being Treated In Montana Hospital For COVID-19

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Actress Sharon Stone Says Sister Kelly Being Treated In Montana Hospital For COVID-19

Actress Sharon Stone Says Sister Kelly Being Treated In Montana Hospital For COVID-19

Actress Sharon Stone's sister was in a desperate fight Monday against the novel coronavirus.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Actress Sharon Stone criticizes COVID-19 testing in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Actress Sharon Stone is criticizing the availability of COVID-19 testing in...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesTMZ.com


Sharon Stone Reveals Sister Kelly Has COVID-19, Slams 'Non-Mask Wearers' For Getting Her Sick

Sharon Stone has revealed that her sister Kelly – who also has lupus – is battling coronavirus....
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesTMZ.comMid-DayNewsmax



Tweets about this

NewsCourtney

Courtney Ellinger RT @CBSLA: Sharon Stone has shared on social media that her sister Kelly is being treated for COVID-19 at a Montana hospital. "My sister an… 40 seconds ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles Sharon Stone has shared on social media that her sister Kelly is being treated for COVID-19 at a Montana hospital.… https://t.co/26dKB6MXG3 24 minutes ago

StephenRendall

Stephen Rendall RT @KAG45Patriot: Actress Sharon Stone says her sister has covid. Stone is blaming people who don't wear masks. If Stone's sister had a ma… 3 hours ago

somepplrk

Karen Sanford RT @JMaverickJacks1: Actress Sharon Stone lost her grandmother and godmother to Covid-19, and Stone's sister and brother-in-law are now str… 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sharon Stone slams 'non-mask wearers' as sister battles Covid-19 [Video]

Sharon Stone slams 'non-mask wearers' as sister battles Covid-19

Sharon Stone took aim at "non-mask wearers" in a powerful Instagram post on Saturday, as she opened up on her sister's battle with Covid-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Sharon Stone blames 'non-mask wearers' as sister is 'fighting for her life' [Video]

Sharon Stone blames 'non-mask wearers' as sister is 'fighting for her life'

Sharon Stone's sister Kelly is "fighting for her life" after contracting coronavirus, and the 'Basic Instinct' actress has hit out at "non-mask wearers" as a result of her sibling's diagnosis.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published
Sharon Stone to unveil new memoir [Video]

Sharon Stone to unveil new memoir

Sharon Stone is set to detail her personal and professional life in an upcoming memoir

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published